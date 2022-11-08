The average American spends $650 on holiday gifts each year. Here are some you can feel good about giving.

The holidays are here, and if you haven’t already, you’ll want to start shopping soon. Supply chain issues aren’t the only pandemic-induced concern this year: with inflation at a 40-year high, money is tight for many families and every dollar counts.

That’s why we’re compiling a list of affordable, Wisconsin-made gifts you can actually feel good about giving– “Presents with Purpose” that benefit a bigger cause.

Check back throughout the holiday season. We’ll be adding to this list!

Products included (& their purpose):

Char-MOO-terie Board (military/people living with disabilities)

Ukraine Candle (humanitarian aid)

Wool Mittens (hunger relief)

Products With Purpose 2022

Char-MOO-terie Board

$52.99, Northwoods Cheese Company

What It Is: A charcuterie board set with an engraved cutting board, All-Beef Summer Sausage, Pepper Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Swiss Cheese

How It Helps: The set is listed under the “For Military” section of the website. You can buy it for anyone, but the intention is to send a “taste of Wisconsin” to someone who is missing it. Northwoods Cheese also partners with several organizations to prioritize hiring people living with disabilities. Many of the boards are made by these hardworking men and women.

Who’s Behind It: Northwoods Food team managers Derek and Angela Thielke

Their ‘Why’: “The goal of this partnership is to provide full and meaningful employment for people with disabilities. Your support of our program enables people with disabilities to achieve dignity through work and contribute to their community.”

FUN FACT: The Char-MOO-terie board is one of many Wisconsin and/or cheese products from the Northwoods Cheese Company. Click here for a variety of options!

Where to Buy It: The Wisconsin Made Artisan Collective website or directly from the Northwoods Company.

Ukraine Candle

$29.95, Door County Candle Company

What It Is: A vanilla-scented 16 oz. candle, colored blue and yellow to represent the Ukrainian flag

How It Helps: 100% of profits (about $10/candle) benefit Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit providing on-the-ground support to families affected by the ongoing war

Who’s Behind It: Door County Candle Company Owner and proud Ukrainian Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani

Their ‘Why’: Christiana, a Ukrainian American, grew up with Ukrainian as her first language. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, she felt heartbroken, concerned, and scared, but most of all, compelled to help. She quickly learned others did, too.

“So many people want to help, but don’t know how or how to make sure their money gets to the right places. Being this kind of support for people has been a primary motivation behind our fundraiser from the start.”

FUN FACT: Christiana took over as owner of Door County Candle Company in June 2021 and launched this fundraiser just eight months later. Her goal was 30 candles: so far, she’s sold more than 80,000 and given $800,000 & counting to Razom for Ukraine.

Where to Buy It: The Door County Candle Company’s website. Allow two weeks for shipping.

Wool Mittens

$35, ReMitts

What They Are: One-of-a-kind fleece-lined handmade mittens, made of 100% felted wool [from donated sweaters found at local thrift stores.] They’re finished with buttons and tacts at the cuffs and come in a variety of sizes for both men and women.

How They Help: 100% of profits benefit three Dane County food pantries: St. Vincent de Paul, the Middleton Outreach Ministry, and the River Food Pantry

Who’s Behind It: Retired UW oncology nurse and avid sewer Janet Tupy

Their ‘Why’: Inspired by a pair of mittens she found in a gift shop, Janet decided to spend $100 on wool sweaters at a local thrift, sew them into mittens, and see how much money she could raise for local food pantries. That was 13 years ago.

“It’s a labor of love. We love doing it. [The mittens] are available at small local businesses in town, so we hope you’ll support them during this pandemic, and at the same time, pick up mittens.”

FUN FACT: Janet’s first-year goal was $1,000. With the help of a few friends who also sewed, she ended up raising $4,000 and running out of mittens! Now, Janet has a team of two dozen volunteers who work year-round to sell mittens from November 1st through the holidays. To date, they’ve raised $650,000 (& counting!) for local pantries.

Where to Buy Them: Dozens of coffee shops, grocery stories, and other small businesses across south central Wisconsin. Click here to find your nearest seller.