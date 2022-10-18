Christmas commercials are slowly starting to appear: a sign that, ready or not, the holiday shopping season is here. This year, it’s as important as ever to shop at small businesses in your community. Starting November 1st, you’ll find colorful mittens with meaning at nearly three dozen in Dane County!



These aren’t any old hand warmers; they’re ReMitts.



A few facts about the mittens:

They are made from 100% felted wool and lined with fleece

No two pairs are alike

Each is hand-finished with buttons and tacks at the cuffs

They come in a variety of sizes for both men and women

They’re pre-washed and pre-shrunk

Most importantly, 100% of the proceeds benefit three Dane County pantries: St. Vincent de Paul, the Middleton Outreach Ministry, and the River Food Pantry, which have seen demand for their services triple during the pandemic.

For a $35 donation, you can pick up a pair at dozens of coffee shops, bakeries, grocery stores, and small businesses across Dane County. Click here to find your nearest seller.

ReMitts was started 13 years ago by retired UW oncology nurse Janet Tupy. To date, the non-profit has raised more than $500,000 for local pantries.

READ MORE: Retired Nurse Makes & Sells, Raising More than $500,000 for Local Food Pantries

ReMitts relies on a team of about 25 volunteers to sew the mittens year-round. They’re always accepting new members. ReMitts operates out of the lower level of Grace Lutheran Church on Madison’s west side. St. Vincent de Paul, one of the charities that benefits from the proceeds, donates wool sweaters for sewers to use.

Don’t live nearby? You can still help! Click here for more information.