Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul delivered the most high profile speech of his general election campaign this week during an appearance at the Wisconsin Counties Association annual conference in Baraboo.

According to the Associated Press, Kaul told conference goers – county officials from across the Badger State – that his top priority as Attorney General has been public safety. Republicans had controlled the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office for a decade before Kaul was elected.

Here’s a rundown of the major wins for Wisconsin Kaul cited from the stage.

Under Kaul the state has cleared the Sexual Assault testing kit backlog that delayed justice for survivors and implemented a new system to prevent another backlog in the future.

On behalf of the state, Kaul successfully sued drug makers, securing millions to combat the opioid epidemic.

In 2020, Kaul pushed for implementation of the ‘Speak up, Speak out’ tip line to make schools safer.

Amid growing PFAS contamination of drinking water Kaul sued manufacturers to ensure Wisconsin taxpayers weren’t on the hook for cleanup costs.

In our next look at the race for Attorney General we’ll examine what Kaul identified as his top priorities for a second term.