On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senators split their votes on the bill. Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin voted yes. Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, along with every other Republican in Congress, voted against the legislation.

Here’s a breakdown of what Senator Johnson and his GOP colleagues said “no” to in their vote against the Inflation Reduction Act:

Deficit Reduction: Reduces the deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars, which leading economists agree will reduce inflation and lead to job creation.

Lowering Health Care Costs: By allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug costs, capping out of pocket prescription drug costs for those on Medicare and extending Advanced Premium Tax Credits for Obamacare plans the law will lower health care costs for millions of Americans.

Lowering Energy Costs: Through a combination of tax credits and rebates, converting to cleaner renewable energy sources will be more affordable for American families, who will see lower utility bills once they make the switch.

Combating Climate Change: By powering more homes and businesses with renewable energy America’s carbon footprint will decrease by 40% by 2030, and prevent up to 100,000 asthma attacks annually.

Hiring Union Workers: Incentives for meeting high road labor standards and using American made products to build a clean energy economy will create millions of good-paying jobs right here in America.

As Joe Biden might have said when he was Barack Obama’s Vice President, these policy wins ‘are a big f%$#ing deal.’

They’re popular among the American people. They’re the right thing to do. And they’ll make a real impact in people’s lives.

All of which makes Senator Ron Johnson’s ‘no’ vote a fireable offense.