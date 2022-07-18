President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Kenosha Regional Airport on Nov. 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Kenosha Regional Airport on Nov. 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has revealed startling new information to the public about former President Trump’s attempt to hold on to power despite losing the 2020 election. Most clearly, perhaps, is the fact that Trump was told repeatedly, time after time, by his own advisors, aides, and high ranking government officials that he had lost the election.

That didn’t stop Trump from pursuing multiple avenues to remaining in the White House. Nor has knowledge of those facts stopped Trump’s choice for Wisconsin Governor from continuing to peddle ‘Big Lie’ falsehoods that undermine confidence in democracy.

Last month, Trump endorsed Republican Tim Michels for Governor. Here are just some of the ways Michels has perpetuated the ‘Big Lie’ since:

These are not small issues. These are not issues that have two sides.

Joe Biden got more votes than Donald Trump in Wisconsin in 2020. January 6th was part of a plot by Trump to remain in the White House. And the candidate for President who gets the most votes from Wisconsinites in 2024 should be certified as the winner.

Inability to state those facts, out loud, in public, should be disqualifying for any candidate, of any party, for any position of public trust.

Joe Zepecki

Joe Zepecki A veteran political strategist, Joe Zepecki has worked on campaigns for President, Governor, US Senate, Congress and more. He served President Obama at the Small Business Administration in Washington, DC. Joe lives in Milwaukee and is the Founder and President of Zepecki Communications.

Then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh shakes hands as he meets with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Analysis Ron Johnson “fully supportive” of overturning 50 years of Supreme Court precedent
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis, speaks before President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Austin Straubel in Green Bay, Wis., Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Analysis Drop Box Bans, Fake Elector Handoffs, and Oversight Hijinks: How Ron Johnson Is Undermining Democracy Ahead Of His Own Election
President Joe Biden meets with Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Analysis Biden, Democrats Secured More Than 20,000 Wisconsin Pensions Last Year as Republicans Voted No