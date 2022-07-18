The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has revealed startling new information to the public about former President Trump’s attempt to hold on to power despite losing the 2020 election. Most clearly, perhaps, is the fact that Trump was told repeatedly, time after time, by his own advisors, aides, and high ranking government officials that he had lost the election.

That didn’t stop Trump from pursuing multiple avenues to remaining in the White House. Nor has knowledge of those facts stopped Trump’s choice for Wisconsin Governor from continuing to peddle ‘Big Lie’ falsehoods that undermine confidence in democracy.

Last month, Trump endorsed Republican Tim Michels for Governor. Here are just some of the ways Michels has perpetuated the ‘Big Lie’ since:

Michels has refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden won Wisconsin, despite recounts, lawsuits, and the failure of a more than year long “audit” to identify anything that would have swung the outcome of the 2020 vote to Trump.

Michels has described January 6th as the mere byproduct of people’s “frustration over the election results.”

Michels hasn’t committed to vetoing any attempt to de-certify the 2020 election win by Biden in Wisconsin.

Michels won’t even pledge to certify Wisconsin’s 2024 presidential vote if the state is not won by his preferred candidate.

These are not small issues. These are not issues that have two sides.

Joe Biden got more votes than Donald Trump in Wisconsin in 2020. January 6th was part of a plot by Trump to remain in the White House. And the candidate for President who gets the most votes from Wisconsinites in 2024 should be certified as the winner.

Inability to state those facts, out loud, in public, should be disqualifying for any candidate, of any party, for any position of public trust.