From Dane to Rock, southern Wisconsin businesses are offering discounts this Wednesday

Did you know the US is home to more than 300 different area codes?

Seven are used here in Wisconsin: 715 & 534 in the northern half of the state, 920 & 274 in the northeastern part, 414 in Milwaukee, 262 in the Milwaukee suburbs, and 608 in the southwestern part of the state.

Every year, a growing number of businesses help celebrate their local communities by offering special deals on the date tied to their area code.

This Wednesday, June 8, or 6-08, Dane, Rock, and a handful of surrounding counties are honoring the ‘608’ with 608 Day!

“It’s important to continue buying local because your dollars stay right here and are invested back into our community,” Madison Magazine editor Andrea Behling explained in an interview with UpNorthNews.

“Our local business owners are neighbors, friends, and sometimes family. ‘608 Day’ would be a lot less fun to celebrate if we didn’t have the locally owned stores and other businesses that give our area its own local flavor!”

Here are a several of the local businesses participating this year:

Cosa Boutique: 20% off online using code MADMAG608

Felly’s Flowers: 15% off all outdoor plants

Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective: 20% off tickets to the Sugar Maple Music Festival

Gigi’s Cupcakes: Get a cupcake and cake pop for $6.08

Grasshopper Goods: 15% off the entire store

Hilldale Mall: Hosting sidewalk and in-store sales, lawn games, & live music

Isthmus Eats: 30% off first delivery for any meal kit subscription

Just Coffee Cooperative: 20% off all coffee

Madison Magazine: Get a one-year subscription for $6.08

Madison Mallards: Local art fair at the game, 6:08 p.m. first pitch

Metcalfe’s Market: $6.08 off purchases of $30+

Orange Tree Imports: Free ‘Eat Local Wisconsin’ towel with select items

Smile Doctors: $608 off Invisalign

UW Bookstore: Laptop stickers are 2 for $6.08, or 2 Under Armour sweatshirts are $60.80

Wildewood: 20% off online orders