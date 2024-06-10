Opinion: Wisconsin Republicans are blocking help for Wisconsin families

Republican co-chairs of the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee Sen. Howard Marklein, left, and Rep. Mark Born explain why they are voting to kill more than 500 proposals from Gov. Tony Evers' state budget at a Capitol news conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

Despite approved funds, Republicans continue to block support for Wisconsin families.

Across race and zip code, Wisconsin families deserve to have their basic needs met – like trusting the water from their kitchen tap, accessing quality hospital care when they need it, and having affordable child care options.

Yet, because of deliberate inaction from state Republicans, many hardworking families across the state can’t access basic necessities like clean water, health care, or child care.

In recent months, Governor Tony Evers has called several times on the Legislature’s GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee to release over $160 million in already approved funds to address everything from PFAS clean-up in our waterways, hospital closures in western Wisconsin, and a child care solution that benefits families and providers alike.

Each time, Republicans have refused to show up to the meetings, let alone release the funds.

These GOP lawmakers continue to play petty political games and put their own partisan agenda above the well-being of the constituents they were elected to serve. Meanwhile, their refusal to do their jobs is being felt deeply in our local communities.

Our elected leaders – especially those in charge of releasing essential funds – have a duty to prioritize the needs of Wisconsinites.

Contact the Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee today at 1-800-362-9472 and demand they get to work ensuring that communities across Wisconsin are equipped with the tools people need to build a good life for their families.