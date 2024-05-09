VIDEO: That Time Republican US Senate Candidate Eric Hovde Was ‘Totally Opposed’ to Abortion Rights

This year’s elections may have a profound effect on the future of abortion access in Wisconsin. The last time Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde tried to unseat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, his position on abortion was pretty clear.
Politics
This billionaire’s PAC is spreading a big lie about Tammy Baldwin, Medicare, and taxpayer savings
Restoration PAC, funded by Uline’s Richard Uihlein, twists the significance of forcing Big Pharma to negotiate for lower bulk pricing on Medicare...
Biden’s EPA announces rules to slash coal pollution, speed up clean energy projects
The Biden administration last month announced a set of four final rules designed to reduce harmful pollution from power plants fired by fossil...
Local News
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with these staff-recommended must-read books
We asked our colleagues across Courier Newsroom to share recommendations for books by AAPI authors. Here’s what they said. Reading has been my...
How one Wisconsin county is eliminating medical debt for its residents
With federal aid in hand, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors decided to eliminate locals’ medical debt—but the plan changed. For the better....