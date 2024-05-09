Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: That Time Republican US Senate Candidate Eric Hovde Was ‘Totally Opposed’ to Abortion Rights

By Cherita Booker

May 9, 2024

This year’s elections may have a profound effect on the future of abortion access in Wisconsin. The last time Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde tried to unseat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, his position on abortion was pretty clear.

@upnorthnews This year’s elections may have a profound effect on the future of abortion access in Wisconsin. The last time Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde tried to unseat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, his position on abortion was pretty clear. @wisconsinwatch #wisconsin #wisconsinwatch #wisconsinnews #wisconsinpolitics #erichovde #tammybaldwin #ussenate ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Cherita Booker

    Milwaukee native Cherita Booker attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has worked in various roles as a multimedia journalist since 2017. She enjoys photography, dancing, and spending time with friends and family.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This