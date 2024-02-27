VIDEO: Wisconsin Physician on In-vitro Fertilization Controversy in Alabama Supreme Court Ruling

A Wisconsin physician says the new controversy over in-vitro fertilization—caused by the right-wing Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos have the same legal status as children—could have been avoided if politicians and justices better understood the science behind IVF.
Dr. Kristin Lyerly said IVF specialists and others were shocked and angered by the decision. Lyerly said politicians should know that when it comes to helping someone who desires a child but has medical issues, the process involves fertilizing multiple eggs in order to ensure one healthy pregnancy. Providers are already talking about ending services in places where the way in which they handle fertilized eggs could lead to them being accused of the wrongful death of a child.
