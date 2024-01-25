VIDEO: Prospects of A Bipartisan Border Deal to Block Fentanyl and Reform Immigration

Even as Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson angrily criticized fellow Republicans for trying to pass a bipartisan border bill, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said negotiators from both parties are closer to a deal that would provide more security at the border with Mexico and stem the flow of fentanyl and other drugs into the US. Speaking on UpNorthNews Radio, Baldwin said cracking down on fentanyl is critical—citing more than 1,400 Wisconsin deaths in 2022 related to opioids, especially fentanyl. Johnson, however, is focused on the political stakes, according to a report in The Hill. The story described Johnson and other right-wing senators as angrily denouncing Senate GOP leadership at a Tuesday lunch, saying such bipartisan problem-solving would hurt their party’s chances to keep control of the US House and win a majority in the Senate in November. Baldwin said House Republicans need to include Democrats in the talks in order for any kind of border bill to ultimately pass.

