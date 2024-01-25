Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: Prospects of A Bipartisan Border Deal to Block Fentanyl and Reform Immigration

By Pat Kreitlow

January 25, 2024

Even as Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson angrily criticized fellow Republicans for trying to pass a bipartisan border bill, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said negotiators from both parties are closer to a deal that would provide more security at the border with Mexico and stem the flow of fentanyl and other drugs into the US. Speaking on UpNorthNews Radio, Baldwin said cracking down on fentanyl is critical—citing more than 1,400 Wisconsin deaths in 2022 related to opioids, especially fentanyl. Johnson, however, is focused on the political stakes, according to a report in The Hill. The story described Johnson and other right-wing senators as angrily denouncing Senate GOP leadership at a Tuesday lunch, saying such bipartisan problem-solving would hurt their party’s chances to keep control of the US House and win a majority in the Senate in November. Baldwin said House Republicans need to include Democrats in the talks in order for any kind of border bill to ultimately pass.

@upnorthnews Even as Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson angrily criticized fellow Republicans for trying to pass a bipartisan border bill, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said negotiators from both parties are closer to a deal that would provide more security at the border with Mexico and stem the flow of fentanyl and other drugs into the US. Speaking on UpNorthNews Radio, Baldwin said cracking down on fentanyl is critical—citing more than 1,400 Wisconsin deaths in 2022 related to opioids, especially fentanyl. Johnson, however, is focused on the political stakes, according to a report in The Hill. The story described Johnson and other right-wing senators as angrily denouncing Senate GOP leadership at a Tuesday lunch, saying such bipartisan problem-solving would hurt their party’s chances to keep control of the US House and win a majority in the Senate in November. Baldwin said House Republicans need to include Democrats in the talks in order for any kind of border bill to ultimately pass. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #republicans #democrt #democrats ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This