VIDEO: Update on the Wisconsin Supreme Court Gerrymandering Case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has set a deadline today (Jan. 4) for responses as Republicans ask the justices to reconsider their decision to throw out the state’s gerrymandered political maps. Founding Editor Pat Kreitlow has some thoughts on what’s next.
@upnorthnews The Wisconsin Supreme Court has set a deadline today (Jan. 4) for responses as Republicans ask the justices to reconsider their decision to throw out the state’s gerrymandered political maps. Founding Editor Pat Kreitlow has some thoughts on what’s next. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #politics #supremecourt ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
‘You need to pay’: School leaders and advocates talk staffing issues
Wisconsin schools are seeing an exodus of support staff, as custodians, food service workers, paraprofessionals, and secretaries are leaving public...
Opinion: Analysis confirms 8-lane expansion is the most carbon-emitting option for I-94 in Milwaukee
Environmental leaders voice their concern over expanding I-94 to 8 lanes. In November, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) released...
Local News
8 Must-See Winter Celestial Events in Wisconsin—Starting January 3
Bundle up, brave the cold, and look up at the sky The term “celestial event” might sound like something out of a fairy tale, and honestly, it’s just...
9 Fun, Affordable Winter Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin
WISCONSIN—Summertime in Wisconsin might get all the attention thanks to the state’s beautiful lakes, waterfalls, and hiking trails, but there’s...