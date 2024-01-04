Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Update on the Wisconsin Supreme Court Gerrymandering Case

By Pat Kreitlow

January 4, 2024

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has set a deadline today (Jan. 4) for responses as Republicans ask the justices to reconsider their decision to throw out the state’s gerrymandered political maps. Founding Editor Pat Kreitlow has some thoughts on what’s next.

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

