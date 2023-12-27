VIDEO: Republican Lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers Agree to Boost School Funding

There were a record 82 school referendum issues on ballots across Wisconsin this past April, and it looks like a new record could be set in April 2024, despite a multi-billion dollar state surplus still on the books. Republican lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers agreed in June to a boost in school funding, but it fell far short of what districts need—especially since the Legislature has gone 16 consecutive years without increasing school aid enough to keep up with inflation. “There’s a total imbalance,” Denise Gaumer-Hutchison of the Wisconsin Public Education Network told UpNorthNews about the relationship between education, taxpayers, and state legislators. More than a dozen districts have already begun discussions about whether they should ask voters to raise their own property taxes next year.
