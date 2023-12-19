We Asked, You Answered: The 13 Best Bakeries in Wisconsin

Whether we’re going for kringle or cupcakes, bread or brownies, we can’t resist a great bakery. And with the holidays in full swing, we thought this was the perfect time to ask our readers for their favorites.

Thankfully, they had a few suggestions – in fact, more than two thousand Wisconsinites weighed in, naming hundreds of bakeries! We’ve narrowed it down to a baker’s dozen of the most popular options for you.

Best Bakery in Wisconsin: Roeck’s Bakery

By far our reader’s top choice was Roeck’s, a 4th generation, family-run bakery in Kiel. Facebook user Jerry Keil put it best:

“I am an 8th generation sweet roll eater. Roeck’s is my favorite make crullers, apple fritters, and long johns with cream slathered inside!”



We couldn’t have put it better, Jerry, but we will add that Roeck’s also offers Christmas stollen, holiday cookies, and much more. And a Roeck’s gift card makes an excellent Christmas gift – you can pick one up by stopping by the bakery or calling 920-894-2787.

Best Bakery in Northern Wisconsin: Bendtsen’s Bakery

According to one reader, there’s simply no better place to get a Danish kringle than Bendtsen’s Bakery in Racine. No matter what flavor you’re after (Bendtsen’s offers at least seven), they’ve got you covered with this quintessentially Wisconsin treat, hand-rolling and baking the kringle with a secret family recipe.



Founded by a Danish immigrant in 1934, Bendtsen’s has been serving up kringle, cookies, cakes, and more in the same location for nearly a century.

Honorable mention: Eagle Baking (Eagle River)

Best Bakery in Northeastern Wisconsin: Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe

Since opening in 2001, Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe has earned an impressive array of awards, including Best Kringle in North America!

It can be a bit overwhelming trying to decide what to order from Uncle Mike – his carrot cakes and chocolate chip cookies could probably both best be described as divine – but the best starting point for newcomers is undoubtedly the sea salt caramel pecan kringle.

Thanks to locations in De Pere, Green Bay, Suamico, and Appleton, you’re never far from Uncle Mike’s when in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Honorable mention: Manderfield’s Home Bakery (Appleton & Menasha)

Best Bakery in Southeast Wisconsin: Simma’s Bakery

At Simma’s in Milwaukee, it’s all about the cake: chocolate cake, banana cake, wedding cake, and of course their award-winning cheesecake. In fact, if you can dream it, there’s a good chance Simma’s can bake it.

Founded by a Russian immigrant more than 40 years ago, Simma’s offerings do go beyond cake, with an assortment of pastries, cookies, and more. Their mission statement says it all: “Our goal is to provide all of our customers with an unparalleled product and experience.”

Honorable mentions: O&H Danish Bakery (Racine), National Bakery & Deli (Brookfield, Greendale, & Milwaukee)

Best Bakery in Southern Wisconsin: Greenbush Bakery

You absolutely donut want to miss Madison’s only certified Kosher bakery, Greenbush. They’ve been serving up delectable donuts daily since 1996, and they aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.

It’s hard to top their sour cream old fashioned donuts paired with fresh coffee roasted just for Greenbush by Fitchburg’s True Coffee, but there are plenty of other options as well, from Bavarian creme to long johns to fritters.

Honorable mentions: Norske Nook Restaurant & Bakery (DeForest), Fosdal Home Bakery (Stoughton)

Best Bakery in Western Wisconsin: Linda’s Bakery

2023 marked 50 years since Linda’s first opened in Salem, and they’ve been producing delicious desserts ever since. Their monster bars taste like home, and their pies will surely be crowd pleasers at your next holiday gathering.



Linda’s motto really sums it up: “You really can taste the difference!”

Honorable mention: Meringue Bakery & Cafe (La Crosse)

