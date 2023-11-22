Granite Post News Logo Image

VIDEO: WI Thanksgiving outfit check

By UpNorthNews Staff
November 22, 2023

Our UpNorthNews correspondent Dalton Hessel has you covered (literally) with this Wisconsin Thanksgiving outfit checklist.

🦃 WISCONSIN THANKSGIVING OUTFIT CHECK Flannel?✔️ Favorite jeans?✔️ Packers hat? ✔️ Impressing your loved ones with your flawless sense of style?✔️ 🎥:UpNorthNews Correspondent Dalton (@_thenorthernnerd_)🦃 #wisconsin #wisconsinlfe #travelwisconsin #wisconsinnews

Flannel?✔️

Favorite jeans?✔️

Packers hat? ✔️

Impressing your loved ones with your flawless sense of style?✔️

