From skydiving to whitewater rafting, Badgerland has bold adventures for every bucket list. Heads up: These activities are not for the faint of heart.

Boundless Adventures

Kenosha

Boundless Adventures is home to nine zipline courses throughout Bristol Woods Park. With four different difficulty levels–it’s perfect for people of all skill levels. The fun doesn’t stop there! In addition to ziplining, you can also try your hand at ax throwing!

Vertical Illusions Wisconsin Dells Zip Line, Kayak, and Rock Climbing Center

Wisconsin Dells

Glide off cliffs and over canyons on 14 treetop-to-treetop zip lines in Chimney Rock Park at Vertical Illusions. Guided kayak tours are also available for all ages and skill levels–where guests can explore the hidden caves, coves, and canyons of the Dells. Feeling extra adventurous? Spend a half-day or full-day rock climbing. Routes span from 20 to more than 100 feet!

Jimmy Fords

Waupaca

Try a variety of water sports at Jimmy Fords, where an experienced driver takes you out on the water to enjoy water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, kneeboarding, or tubing. Life vests, wake sports toys, and ropes are all included.

Kosir’s Whitewater Rafting

Niagra

Kosir Whitewater Rafting, a family-owned operation, was Wisconsin’s first rafting business. Trips take place on the Peshtigo and Menominee Rivers, which offer different experiences and thrills.

Northwoods Powersports Adventures

Lakewood, Crandon

Rent an ATV or UTV and hit the road at Northwoods Powersports Adventures. Train options include old railroad grades, wooded or muddy trails, state forest gravel roads, and black-top roads and highways. Dress accordingly–you’re sure to get dusty and dirty. Drivers must be over 21.

Wisconsin Skydiving Center

Jefferson

45 minutes east of Madison, the Wisconsin Skydiving Center is a thrill seeker’s paradise! Divers are harnessed to their instructor for what’s known as a tandem jump. It takes 15 minutes to climb to the correct altitude, before you jump, freefall for one full minute, and parachute for five to seven minutes back to good old Wisconsin!