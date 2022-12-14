Sometimes it’s nicer to focus on spending quality time with loved ones than slaving away in the kitchen over the holidays. This Christmas, focus on giving gifts, playing games, and carrying on family traditions– and leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some options for ordering Christmas Day dinner to-go in every part of the state. Keep in mind that many places sell out in advance, so place your order as soon as possible!

Northern Wisconsin

Trig’s, Multiple Locations

Rhinelander, Minocqua, Eagle River, Tomahawk, Manitowish Waters

Menu: If you live way “up north”, you probably know about Trig’s– one of the best places to order a meal to-go. This small, community-focused grocery chain offers turkey, prime rib, and ham holiday dinner options with traditional sides like herb stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, and sweet potatoes. You can also order a la carte sides like honey-glazed carrots, roasted root vegetables, wild rice, dinner rolls, and a variety of pies for dessert.

Cost: Take-home meals from Trig’s range in price from $34 for two, up to $169 for 8-10 people. Rolls and other add-ons cost extra.

Deadline: Submit your Christmas dinner order online by 8 p.m. on December 19th for pickup by 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Northeast Wisconsin

Biebel’s Catering, Green Bay

1234 Bellvue St.

Photo courtesy of Biebel’s Catering & Rental

Menu: Biebel’s has four heat-and-serve Christmas meal options, including chicken, pit ham, and a combination dinner with beef tenderloin and your choice of chicken or ham. Sides include various types of potatoes, whole-kernel corn, macaroni and cheese, green beans, baby carrots, and more.

Cost: $14.95 to $31.95 per person

Deadline: Order by noon on Dec. 19 for pickup on Fri., Dec. 23, from noon to 5 p.m. or Sat., Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (920) 468-6828 to order.

Scaturo’s Baking Co. & Cafe, Sturgeon Bay

19 Green Bay Rd.

Menu: Scaturo’s is offering a Take & Make (12 -14 oz.) prime rib with a bacon cheddar twice-baked potato, asparagus, and au jus. You can add additional a la carte items, too.

Cost: $24.99

Deadline: Place your order ASAP online or by calling (920) 746-8727 for pickup on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Central Wisconsin

The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern, La Crosse

328 Front St. S.

Menu: The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern sources protein from Schuby’s Neighborhood Butcher to offer prime rib, stuffed leg of lamb, and Beef Wellington for its “Take and Bake” Christmas dinners. Sides include mac and cheese, potato gratin, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and green beans. You can also order bread pudding, chocolate mousse cake, or ginger cream cake for dessert.

Cost: Everything is priced a la carte, with each order serving four people. Proteins range from $100 to $130. Sides and desserts range from $20 to $45.

Deadline: Order your entrees, sides, desserts, and more online by Friday, Dec. 16 for pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 24.

South Central Wisconsin

Pasture and Plenty, Madison

2433 University Ave.

Menu: Pasture and Plenty sources all its products from local farmers. The farm-to-table company offers a variety of take-and-bake dinners, including lasagna, salmon, ham, and prime rib. Side choices include brandied cranberries, herbed dinner rolls, green bean casserole, root vegetable and squash gratin, sourdough sausage stuffing, and parmesan mashed potatoes.

Cost: A la carte rolls and sides range from $15 to $21 and entrees range from $60 to $175. Hosting a larger gathering? Order a holiday dinner crate, ranging from $175 to $285.

Deadline: Order ASAP online. All pre-orders are available for pickup beginning Dec. 16.

Eno Vino West, Madison

Photo courtesy of Eno Vino West

601 Junction Rd.

Menu: One of Madison’s most popular restaurants, Eno Vino, is offering take-home Christmas Dinners from its Madison West and Waunakee locations. The upscale spot’s Christmas dinner menu includes slow-braised Madeira pork loin, roasted root veggies, garlic mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, sausage and white bean cassoulet, and homemade chocolate turtle cake.

Cost: $90 for 2 and $175 for 4

Deadline: Order online by Dec. 20 for pickup after 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24

Southeast Wisconsin

CAVAS, Milwaukee

401 E. Erie St.

Menu: Dinner for two includes chipotle and honey-rubbed roasted ham and potatoes gratin. Sides include a winter salad with baby spinach, pomegranate seeds, glazed pears, and goat cheese, Brussels sprouts, sweet rolls, honey butter, dessert, and a bottle of sparkling wine.

Cost: $150 plus tax and gratuity

Deadline: Order by Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 24 by calling (414)930-9088.

Emerald City Catering, Milwaukee

3555 S. 13th St.

Menu: This year, Emerald City Catering is offering a traditional Polish meal for people to serve at home– baked and fried cod, a tomato veggie fish salad, pierogies, croquettes, various types of salads, Christmas borscht with mushroom dumpling soup, holiday gingerbread cake, and poppy seed cake.

Cost: $28.95 per person

Deadline: Order by Dec. 20 for pickup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 24. Call (414) 672-3434 or email your order to info@emeraldcitycatering.com

Sanford, Milwaukee

1547 N. Jackson

Menu: The star of Sanford’s holiday meal is its slow-roasted prime rib with garlic and thyme, garnished with saffron poached pear, fig, and golden raisin red wine fig reduction. Sides include roasted veggies and duck confit potatoes with parmesan bread crumbs. The meal also comes with dinner rolls, butter, and a holiday fruit cake with white chocolate and brandied cherries.

Cost: $245 (serves 4)

Deadline: Order ASAP on Tock for pickup on Fri., Dec. 23, from noon to 4 p.m.

Lagniappe Brasserie, New Berlin

17001 W. Greenfield Ave.

Menu: If you’re spending Christmas at home, but wish you were in Europe, Lagniappe Brasserie has the menu for you– goose, duck, lamb, beef Wellington, King crab, Gulf shrimp, a smorgasbord platter, and Scandinavian Bûche de Noël.

Cost: $60 to $80 (serves 4) plus additional a la cart platters and/or dessert

Reservations: Call (262) 782-7530 or email lagniappebrasserie@sbcglobal.net ASAP to order your to-go Christmas dinner for pickup from 3 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 or 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 24.

Bon appetit and happy holidays!