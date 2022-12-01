Between its 15,000 full-service restaurants, fast-food establishments, bars, taverns, cafes, delis, food trucks, caterers, and more– it’s no surprise some of our most popular stories of the year focused on food.

And because this is Wisconsin, alcohol made quite a few appearances, too!

Here are our top Food & Drink headlines of 2022:

7 of Wisconsin’s Best Farmers’ Markets

The Dane County Farmers’ Market is the most famous (and celebrated 50 years in 2022), but you can also find fresh produce, jams, crafts, baked goods, and of course, cheese at others across the state.

7 Iconic Wisconsin Church Supper Foods, From Lutefisk to Pierogies

Whether you’re a fan of fish or just show up for the meatballs, Wisconsin church ladies make some of the state’s best suppers. From creamy rommegrot to crunchy krumkake, there’s no need to grab your dictionary; just read this story!

If Wisconsin Were a County, We’d Rank Fourth in Total Cheese Production, & Other Cheesy Facts, Recipes from America’s Dairyland

Impress your family, friends, and fellow cheese lovers with some Dairy State trivia (& dishes!) into the new year.

How Wisconsin Became the Cranberry Capital of the World

Did You Know: The humble cranberry was named the official state fruit in 2004, and Wisconsin currently produces more than half of the world’s supply?

Cooking Like It’s 1799: Wade House’s Historic Classes Return

The Old Wade House in Greenbush restarted its Hearthside Dinner events in 2022, which allow aspiring chefs to use cookbooks from 1796-1844 to make dinners like the olden days!

Foods You’ll Only Find at the Wisconsin State Fair

From the incredible to the inedible, the “Best 11 Days of Summer” bring out some strange combinations. Our 2022 list included plenty of fried foods on a stick… including one with bugs!

The Top-Rated, Most-Reviewed Chocolate Chip Cookies in Every Part of the State

Cookie preferences are incredibly personal. Soft or crunchy? Thin or thick? With or without nuts? This breakdown has something for everyone, everywhere.

The Girl Scout Cookie Graveyard: Remembering the Most-Loved Former Flavors

The organization has sold more than 50 varieties over the past 100 years. How many have you tried?

4 Classic Wisconsin Cocktails & Where to Find Them

The Badger State consistently tops the list as America’s “Drunkest State”, and UW-Madison routinely ranks among the top party schools in the US. Simply put: Wisconsinites know–and love– their alcohol.

Coffee Shop or Laboratory? Coffee Goes Way Beyond the Regular Grind at This Blend of Lab and Bar

Milwaukee’s Discourse Coffee Shop puts mad-scientist coffee chemistry front and center, with innovative ingredients like sweet potato puree and pork-fat caramel. With an ever-rotating drink menu, there’s always something new.

RELATED: 12 Wisconsin Restaurants to Put on Your 2023 Bucket List