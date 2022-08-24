Troops have sold more than 50 varieties over 100+ years. How many have you tried?

When the Girl Scouts unveiled their newest cookie–the Raspberry Rally–that got us thinking: How many flavors have Wisconsin troops sold over the years?

Sure, Thin Mints and Trefoils (a.k.a. Shortbreads, depending on where you live) are always on the menu. But new flavors are routinely introduced, and, more often than not, promptly retired. The Scouts have sold more than 50 flavors since 1917.

How many do you remember?

Pixies

1960s

Description: Rich, buttery coconut cookies

Fun Fact: The manufacturer, the Burry Biscuit Company, gave out the recipe before these were discontinued.

Scot-Teas

1968

Description: Logo-embossed shortbread cookies, with a dusting of sugar on top

Fun Fact: Shortbread is still a staple of the Girl Scout cookie lineup, but these were the first.

Van’chos

1974-83

Description: Chocolate & vanilla sandwich cookies

Fun Fact: These were a throwback to the earliest Girl Scout Cookies flavors. In the ‘50s, only four types existed: the original shortbread, chocolate-filled, vanilla-filled, and the initial iteration of the Thin Mint.

Granola/Forget-Me-Nots

1977-78, 1979-81

Description: Cookies made of rolled oats, molasses, unbleached flour, sesame seeds, wheat germ, and brown sugar

Fun Fact: An effort to hop on the snack-on-granola-all-day bandwagon, the flavor was renamed “Forget-Me-Nots” in ‘79, and reinvented as oatmeal raisin cookies.

Kookaburras

1980s

Description: Chocolate-covered Rice Krispies, filled with caramel

Fun Fact: Similar to Kit Kats in cookie form, you can still find copy-cat recipes on the Internet!

Juliettes

1984-85, 1993-96

Description: Daisy-shaped, lemon shortbread and pecan-praline cookies

Fun Fact: Less than a decade after their first run, Juliettes were relaunched as caramel-pecan cookies covered in fudge.

Golden Yangles

1980s-1990s

Description: Cheddar cheese crackers

Fun Fact: Not even cookies at all, why are these on the list? We’re not sure, but troops sold them for more than a decade before they were discontinued.

Trail Mix

1990-91

Description: Cookies with a blend of chocolate chips, oatmeal, sesame seeds, raisins, sunflower seeds, almond, and apple pieces

Fun Fact: Similar to the granola of the ‘70s, the instructions on the box recommended warming in the microwave before eating.

Lemon Chalet Cremes

1990-95

Description: Lemon sandwich cookies with a touch of cinnamon-ginger and the picture of a Swiss Chalet print on top

Fun Fact: The Chalet on the front exists in real life! It’s the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts’ World Association headquarters.

Golden Nut Clusters

1991-92

Description: Pecan cookies, coated in caramel

Fun Fact: One of the Scouts’ last nut-focused cookies, the organization retired the flavor before allergy concerns became common.

Snaps

1994-97

Description: Low-fat oatmeal cookies

Fun Fact: Snaps were one of several Girl Scout cookies offered in the ‘90s that were low-fat, low-sodium, and even no-sugar for people following restrictive diets.

Upside Downs

Late 1990s

Description: Oatmeal cookies, with a layer of icing on the bottom

Fun Fact: These were the Girl Scouts’ answer to Oatmeal Creme Pies.

Le Chips/Aloha Chips

1996-97, 2000-04

Description: Hazelnut-flavored chocolate chip cookies

Fun Fact: In 2000, these cookies were remade and relaunched as “Aloha Chips”—a white chocolate chip macadamia nut flavor.

Apple Cinnamons

1997-2001

Description: These cookies, also marketed as “ reduced fat,” were shaped like apples and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Fun Fact: On occasion, devoted fans reported eating this variety for breakfast.

Animal Treasures/Thanks-a-Lots

1999-2005, 2006-21

Description: Chocolate-covered shortbread cookies with different endangered species on the front

Fun Fact: These were rebranded with messages of gratitude in 2006, before eventually turning out to be an endangered flavor themselves.

Ole Oles

2001-03

Description: Reduced-fat cookies, with coconut and pecan bits—rolled in powdered sugar

Fun Fact: Ole Oles were introduced at the height of the early-2000s low-fat diet craze.

Iced Berry Piñatas

2003-05

Description: Fruity cookies, with strawberry jelly, cinnamon crumbles, and a thick layer of frosting

Fun Fact: Another cookie with a cult following and copycat imitators, click here for a free recipe.

Cafe Cookies

2005-07

Description: Crispy brown sugar cookies, spiced with cinnamon

Fun Fact: The flavor, meant to be enjoyed with coffee or tea, was stamped with the word “Cafe” on the front.

Cinna-Spins

2007-08

Description: Cinnamon oatmeal cookies

Fun Fact: In the late 2000s, pre-packaged “100 Calorie” snacks were all the rage, and these cookies were the Girl Scouts’ version.

Dulce de Leche

2008-09, 2009-14

Description: Vanilla cookies, studded with dulce de leche chips and drizzled with more dulce de leche

Fun Fact: After two years, the cookies were altered, into bite-sized cookies without the drizzle on top.

Little Brownies

2008-09

Description: Sugar-free, brownie-style cookies with mini chocolate chips

Fun Fact: The Girl Scouts didn’t give up on the idea of brownie-inspired cookies; in 2022, they took another try with Adventurefuls, which are still on the menu.

Mango Cremes

2013-14

Description: Crispy vanilla-coconut sandwich cookies, filled with mango creme

Fun Fact: Continuing the creme–and health–craze, the “nutritious” treats were made by a company called Nutrifusion, and the filling was made from dehydrated apples, oranges, cranberries, pomegranate, limes, strawberries, and—wait for it—shiitake mushrooms.

Rah-Rah Raisins

2014-16

Description: Oatmeal cookies, stuffed with raisins and Greek yogurt-flavored chunks

Fun Fact: The Rah-Rah Raisins box showed Girl Scouts playing and cheering on a soccer match, as a way to encourage healthy lifestyle choices.

Savannah Smiles

2011-19

Description: Lemon cookies, dusted with powdered sugar

Fun Fact: These were named after Savannah Georgia (where the Girl Scouts began) and the Brownie Smile song the youngest Scouts sing.