Troops have sold more than 50 varieties over 100+ years. How many have you tried?
When the Girl Scouts unveiled their newest cookie–the Raspberry Rally–that got us thinking: How many flavors have Wisconsin troops sold over the years?
Sure, Thin Mints and Trefoils (a.k.a. Shortbreads, depending on where you live) are always on the menu. But new flavors are routinely introduced, and, more often than not, promptly retired. The Scouts have sold more than 50 flavors since 1917.
How many do you remember?
Pixies
1960s
Description: Rich, buttery coconut cookies
Fun Fact: The manufacturer, the Burry Biscuit Company, gave out the recipe before these were discontinued.
Scot-Teas
1968
Description: Logo-embossed shortbread cookies, with a dusting of sugar on top
Fun Fact: Shortbread is still a staple of the Girl Scout cookie lineup, but these were the first.
Van’chos
1974-83
Description: Chocolate & vanilla sandwich cookies
Fun Fact: These were a throwback to the earliest Girl Scout Cookies flavors. In the ‘50s, only four types existed: the original shortbread, chocolate-filled, vanilla-filled, and the initial iteration of the Thin Mint.
Granola/Forget-Me-Nots
1977-78, 1979-81
Description: Cookies made of rolled oats, molasses, unbleached flour, sesame seeds, wheat germ, and brown sugar
Fun Fact: An effort to hop on the snack-on-granola-all-day bandwagon, the flavor was renamed “Forget-Me-Nots” in ‘79, and reinvented as oatmeal raisin cookies.
Kookaburras
1980s
Description: Chocolate-covered Rice Krispies, filled with caramel
Fun Fact: Similar to Kit Kats in cookie form, you can still find copy-cat recipes on the Internet!
Juliettes
1984-85, 1993-96
Description: Daisy-shaped, lemon shortbread and pecan-praline cookies
Fun Fact: Less than a decade after their first run, Juliettes were relaunched as caramel-pecan cookies covered in fudge.
Golden Yangles
1980s-1990s
Description: Cheddar cheese crackers
Fun Fact: Not even cookies at all, why are these on the list? We’re not sure, but troops sold them for more than a decade before they were discontinued.
Trail Mix
1990-91
Description: Cookies with a blend of chocolate chips, oatmeal, sesame seeds, raisins, sunflower seeds, almond, and apple pieces
Fun Fact: Similar to the granola of the ‘70s, the instructions on the box recommended warming in the microwave before eating.
Lemon Chalet Cremes
1990-95
Description: Lemon sandwich cookies with a touch of cinnamon-ginger and the picture of a Swiss Chalet print on top
Fun Fact: The Chalet on the front exists in real life! It’s the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts’ World Association headquarters.
Golden Nut Clusters
1991-92
Description: Pecan cookies, coated in caramel
Fun Fact: One of the Scouts’ last nut-focused cookies, the organization retired the flavor before allergy concerns became common.
Snaps
1994-97
Description: Low-fat oatmeal cookies
Fun Fact: Snaps were one of several Girl Scout cookies offered in the ‘90s that were low-fat, low-sodium, and even no-sugar for people following restrictive diets.
Upside Downs
Late 1990s
Description: Oatmeal cookies, with a layer of icing on the bottom
Fun Fact: These were the Girl Scouts’ answer to Oatmeal Creme Pies.
Le Chips/Aloha Chips
1996-97, 2000-04
Description: Hazelnut-flavored chocolate chip cookies
Fun Fact: In 2000, these cookies were remade and relaunched as “Aloha Chips”—a white chocolate chip macadamia nut flavor.
Apple Cinnamons
1997-2001
Description: These cookies, also marketed as “ reduced fat,” were shaped like apples and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
Fun Fact: On occasion, devoted fans reported eating this variety for breakfast.
Animal Treasures/Thanks-a-Lots
1999-2005, 2006-21
Description: Chocolate-covered shortbread cookies with different endangered species on the front
Fun Fact: These were rebranded with messages of gratitude in 2006, before eventually turning out to be an endangered flavor themselves.
Ole Oles
2001-03
Description: Reduced-fat cookies, with coconut and pecan bits—rolled in powdered sugar
Fun Fact: Ole Oles were introduced at the height of the early-2000s low-fat diet craze.
Iced Berry Piñatas
2003-05
Description: Fruity cookies, with strawberry jelly, cinnamon crumbles, and a thick layer of frosting
Fun Fact: Another cookie with a cult following and copycat imitators, click here for a free recipe.
Cafe Cookies
2005-07
Description: Crispy brown sugar cookies, spiced with cinnamon
Fun Fact: The flavor, meant to be enjoyed with coffee or tea, was stamped with the word “Cafe” on the front.
Cinna-Spins
2007-08
Description: Cinnamon oatmeal cookies
Fun Fact: In the late 2000s, pre-packaged “100 Calorie” snacks were all the rage, and these cookies were the Girl Scouts’ version.
Dulce de Leche
2008-09, 2009-14
Description: Vanilla cookies, studded with dulce de leche chips and drizzled with more dulce de leche
Fun Fact: After two years, the cookies were altered, into bite-sized cookies without the drizzle on top.
Little Brownies
2008-09
Description: Sugar-free, brownie-style cookies with mini chocolate chips
Fun Fact: The Girl Scouts didn’t give up on the idea of brownie-inspired cookies; in 2022, they took another try with Adventurefuls, which are still on the menu.
Mango Cremes
2013-14
Description: Crispy vanilla-coconut sandwich cookies, filled with mango creme
Fun Fact: Continuing the creme–and health–craze, the “nutritious” treats were made by a company called Nutrifusion, and the filling was made from dehydrated apples, oranges, cranberries, pomegranate, limes, strawberries, and—wait for it—shiitake mushrooms.
Rah-Rah Raisins
2014-16
Description: Oatmeal cookies, stuffed with raisins and Greek yogurt-flavored chunks
Fun Fact: The Rah-Rah Raisins box showed Girl Scouts playing and cheering on a soccer match, as a way to encourage healthy lifestyle choices.
Savannah Smiles
2011-19
Description: Lemon cookies, dusted with powdered sugar
Fun Fact: These were named after Savannah Georgia (where the Girl Scouts began) and the Brownie Smile song the youngest Scouts sing.