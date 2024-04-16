Readers Poll: Top Bowling Alleys in Wisconsin

Looking for the best bowling in Wisconsin? Look no further! Our readers have spoken in our recent poll, and we have the inside scoop on the top bowling alleys in the state in 2024.

Your votes spotlighted the three alleys that truly bowled Wisconsinites over: Whitetail Lanes in Amherst Junction, for its charming blend of community and competition; Holler House in Milwaukee, where every pinfall echoes with history; and Alpine Lanes & Avalanche Grill in Muskego, a sporty haven for family fun.

Whitetail Lanes in Amherst Junction

Tucked away in Amherst Junction lies Whitetail Lanes, a delightful surprise for bowling enthusiasts and fun-seekers alike. This alley, though perhaps less celebrated in the broader bowling community, has carved out a niche for itself by offering a genuine nightlife experience.

The cozy bowling alley nestled in a busy bar an grill offers a unique bowling experience. Each of the eight lanes is kept in impeccable condition, and they offer 9-pin bowling as well as parties, leagues, open bowling, and family fun.

But what truly sets Whitetail Lanes apart is live music and delectable food. From dueling pianos to live bands, there are plenty of events to keep the community vibing. And with homemade pizzas, delicious subs, and plenty of snacks (plus seasonal fish fries!), you won’t leave Whitetail hungry.

In the grand tapestry of Wisconsin’s bowling scene, Whitetail Lanes stands out not for its size or flash but for its heart. It’s a testament to the idea that sometimes the best places are the ones waiting just off the beaten path, offering a genuine connection and a reminder of the sense of community found in small spaces.

Holler House in Milwaukee

Holler House takes its guests on a walk through the annals of bowling history. Established over a century ago, this venerable institution has the honor of being the oldest continuously operating bowling alley in the United States, run by 5 generations of the Skowronski family since 1908.

From the moment you step inside Holler House, you’re transported to a bygone era in Milwaukee‘s history. The alley boasts genuine hardwood lanes that have felt the roll of countless balls over the decades, and perhaps its most charming feature: manual pin-setting. Yes, at Holler House, the pins are still set by hand. Plus, they still use paper scorecards. This human touch adds an intimate, nostalgic feel to the game.

But the historical allure of Holler House extends beyond its lanes. The walls of the upstairs pub are adorned with memorabilia, including photos, old newspaper clippings, and even bras hanging from the ceiling (thanks to bawdy tavern owner, Marcy and her gal pals). This cozy watering hole serves up cold brews and warm conversations, making it the perfect spot to unwind after a game or to hang out in a beloved Milwaukee landmark.

Alpine Lanes & Avalanche Grill in Muskego

Alpine Lanes & Avalanche Grill in Muskego redefines what it means to hit the bowling lanes, offering a dynamic blend of entertainment that caters to every member of the family. From the moment you step through the doors, it’s clear that this isn’t your average bowling alley.

With meticulously maintained lanes and the latest in automatic scoring technology, bowlers of all skill levels will find themselves in their element. The glow-in-the-dark bowling nights are a particular hit, transforming the space into a luminous wonderland that adds a fun nightlife feel to the game.

The Avalanche Grill stands alone as a full-service restaurant, serving up a delicious menu that goes way beyond the typical alley grub. From gourmet burgers to mouthwatering pizzas, to Mexican-inspired fare, each dish ensures that no one bowls — or stops in to watch the Packers game — on an empty stomach.

For those looking to mix up their entertainment, Alpine Lanes also offers summertime league volleyball. They also shine when it comes to hosting events. Whether it’s a birthday bash that’ll be talked about for years to come, a corporate event that breaks the mold, or a casual get-together with friends, their team goes the extra mile to ensure every detail is perfect.