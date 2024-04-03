Wisconsin boasts a variety of bowling alleys, each with its unique vibe, amenities, and community. From classic, nostalgic lanes that have been around for decades (or more than a century, like Holler House) to modern facilities equipped with laser lights, party rooms, and bumping music, the Badger State has it all.

Now, we’re turning to you — the ten-pin fans, the bowling aficionados — to help us crown your number-one fan-favorite bowling alley in Wisconsin. Whether it’s the friendly staff, the perfect lanes, or the vibrant league community that makes it special, we want to hear from you. Cast your vote to help us decide which Wisconsin bowling alley will roll its way to the top of the list!

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Where is the best bowling alley in Wisconsin?</h2> <ul> <li>Alpine Lanes & Avalanche Grill, Muskego</li> <li>Beloit Lanes, Milwaukee</li> <li>Dogger’s Bar & Lanes, Wautoma</li> <li>Globe Lanes, Random Lake</li> <li>Highland Lanes, Milwaukee</li> <li>Holler House, Milwaukee</li> <li>Koz’s Mini Bowl, Milwaukee</li> <li>Lake Ripley Lanes, Cambridge</li> <li>St Croix Lanes, River Falls</li> <li>Stars & Strikes, Princeton</li> <li>Uptown Lanes & Lounge, Niagra</li> <li>Waterton Bowl North, Waterton</li> <li>Whitetail Lanes, Amherst Junction</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>