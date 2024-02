What are your favorite restaurants in Madison?

Madison boasts a diverse and delectable array of restaurants, cafes, and bistros, each with its own unique flavor and charm. From sizzling bar bites to the crispiest fish fry in town, Madison’s culinary landscape is as varied as the Wisconsin seasons.

Here at UpNorthNews, we’re working on a guide to all the food in our state’s beautiful capital, and we want you to play the leading role in spotlighting Madison’s finest locally owned restaurants.

By participating, you’re not just helping fellow Wisconsinites discover new culinary treasures; you’re supporting your favorite local eateries. So give us your hidden gems and tried-and-true favorites across a dozen categories before March 1 using the form below!

What’s the best restaurant in Madison? Ahan

Amara

A Pig in a Fur Coat

Caspian Grill

Draper Brother’s Chophouse

Forequarter

L’Etoile

Lucille

Mint Mark

Osteria Popavera

Rare Steakhouse

Samba Brazilian Grill

Sardine

Sultan

The Harvey House

The Statehouse

Toby’s Supper Club

Tornado Steak House Who makes the best cheese curds in Madison? Craftsman Table & Tap

Curd Girl

Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry

Graze

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

Heritage Tavern

Lucille

Merchant

Next Door

Right Bauer Brewing

The Old Fashioned

Tipsy Cow Who has the best bratwursts in Madison? Bavaria Sausage

Dorf Haus Supper Club

Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet

Essen Haus

Knoche Butcher Shop

Prost

The Old Fashioned Who does the best fish fry in Madison? Dexter’s Pub

Gates and Brovi

Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club

Lone Girl Brewing Company

Mint Mark

Paul’s Neighborhood Bar

Quivey’s Grove

The Coopers Tavern

The Old Fashioned

Tipsy Cow Who cooks the best burger in Madison? Graze

Heritage Tavern

Mid Town Pub

Mint Mark

Oakcrest Tavern

Prost

Shamrock Bar & Grille

Sweet Home Wisconsin Who serves the best breakfast in Madison? Bagels Forever

Greenbush Bakery

Lakeview Bakery and Deli

Mickie’s Dairy Bar

Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

Paul’s Neighborhood Bar

Short Stack Eatery Who has the best bar food in Madison? Bar Corralini

Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

Lallande

Merchant

Mickey’s Tavern

Oakcrest Tavern

Paul’s Pel’meni

Prost

The Old Fashioned

Weary Traveler Freehouse What’s the best cheese shop in Madison? Babcock Dairy Store

Brennan’s Market

Fromagination

Landmark Creamery

Mousehouse Cheeshaus

Northwoods Cheese

Paoli Cheese Cottage

Wisconsin Cheese Mart Who offers the best vegetarian options in Madison? Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry

Bandung Indonesian Restaurant

Eat Xpress

Lao Laan-Xang Restaurant

Madison Sourdough

Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

Settle Down Tavern

Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace

The Green Owl Cafe

The Weary Traveler Freehouse What’s the best coffee shop in Madison? Bradbury’s Coffee

Cafe Domestique

EVP Coffee

Firefly Coffeehouse

Johnson Public House

Lakeside St. Coffee House

Lazy Jane’s Cafe and Bakery

Wonderstate Coffee Who makes the best pizza in Madison? Bar Corallini

Clyde’s Pies

Fratelli’s Trattoria

Grampa’s Pizzeria

Ian’s Pizza

It’s Good for You

Lucille

Luigi’s Pizza

Novanta

Pizza Brutta

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies What’s the best kid-friendly restaurant? Dumpling Haus

Habanero’s Mexican Grill

Liliana’s

Marigold Kitchen

Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies What’s the best Mexican restaurant in Madison? El Imperio Mexican Food

El Poblano

Enrique’s Grill

Gloria’s Mexican Restaurant

Habanero’s Mexican Grill

Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace

La Rosita Latina Grocery Store What’s the best brewery in Madison? Delta Beer Lab

Funk Factory Geuzeria

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

Lone Girl

New Glarus Brewing Co.

One Barrel

Starkweather Brewing Company

Working Draft Beer Company

Young Blood Beer Co. What’s the most romantic restaurant in Madison? Bar Corallini

Cento

D’Vino

Eno Vino Bar & Bistro

Fairchild

L’Etoile

Nook

Sardine

Tavernakaya

Tempest Oyster Bar