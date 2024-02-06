What are your favorite restaurants in Madison?

Madison boasts a diverse and delectable array of restaurants, cafes, and bistros, each with its own unique flavor and charm. From sizzling bar bites to the crispiest fish fry in town, Madison’s culinary landscape is as varied as the Wisconsin seasons.

Here at UpNorthNews, we’re working on a guide to all the food in our state’s beautiful capital, and we want you to play the leading role in spotlighting Madison’s finest locally owned restaurants.

By participating, you're not just helping fellow Wisconsinites discover new culinary treasures; you're supporting your favorite local eateries.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>What’s the best restaurant in Madison?</h2> <ul> <li>Ahan</li> <li>Amara</li> <li>A Pig in a Fur Coat</li> <li>Caspian Grill</li> <li>Draper Brother’s Chophouse</li> <li>Forequarter</li> <li>L’Etoile</li> <li>Lucille</li> <li>Mint Mark</li> <li>Osteria Popavera</li> <li>Rare Steakhouse</li> <li>Samba Brazilian Grill</li> <li>Sardine</li> <li>Sultan</li> <li>The Harvey House</li> <li>The Statehouse</li> <li>Toby’s Supper Club</li> <li>Tornado Steak House</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who makes the best cheese curds in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Craftsman Table & Tap</li> <li>Curd Girl</li> <li>Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry</li> <li>Graze</li> <li>Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.</li> <li>Heritage Tavern</li> <li>Lucille</li> <li>Merchant</li> <li>Next Door</li> <li>Right Bauer Brewing</li> <li>The Old Fashioned</li> <li>Tipsy Cow</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who has the best bratwursts in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Bavaria Sausage</li> <li>Dorf Haus Supper Club</li> <li>Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet</li> <li>Essen Haus</li> <li>Knoche Butcher Shop</li> <li>Prost</li> <li>The Old Fashioned</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who does the best fish fry in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Dexter’s Pub</li> <li>Gates and Brovi</li> <li>Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club</li> <li>Lone Girl Brewing Company</li> <li>Mint Mark</li> <li>Paul’s Neighborhood Bar</li> <li>Quivey’s Grove</li> <li>The Coopers Tavern</li> <li>The Old Fashioned</li> <li>Tipsy Cow</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who cooks the best burger in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Graze</li> <li>Heritage Tavern</li> <li>Mid Town Pub</li> <li>Mint Mark</li> <li>Oakcrest Tavern</li> <li>Prost</li> <li>Shamrock Bar & Grille</li> <li>Sweet Home Wisconsin</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who serves the best breakfast in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Bagels Forever</li> <li>Greenbush Bakery</li> <li>Lakeview Bakery and Deli</li> <li>Mickie’s Dairy Bar</li> <li>Monty’s Blue Plate Diner</li> <li>Paul’s Neighborhood Bar</li> <li>Short Stack Eatery</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who has the best bar food in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Bar Corralini</li> <li>Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry</li> <li>Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.</li> <li>Lallande</li> <li>Merchant</li> <li>Mickey’s Tavern</li> <li>Oakcrest Tavern</li> <li>Paul’s Pel’meni</li> <li>Prost</li> <li>The Old Fashioned</li> <li>Weary Traveler Freehouse</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What’s the best cheese shop in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Babcock Dairy Store</li> <li>Brennan’s Market</li> <li>Fromagination</li> <li>Landmark Creamery</li> <li>Mousehouse Cheeshaus</li> <li>Northwoods Cheese</li> <li>Paoli Cheese Cottage</li> <li>Wisconsin Cheese Mart</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who offers the best vegetarian options in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry</li> <li>Bandung Indonesian Restaurant</li> <li>Eat Xpress</li> <li>Lao Laan-Xang Restaurant</li> <li>Madison Sourdough</li> <li>Monty’s Blue Plate Diner</li> <li>Settle Down Tavern</li> <li>Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace</li> <li>The Green Owl Cafe</li> <li>The Weary Traveler Freehouse</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What’s the best coffee shop in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Bradbury’s Coffee</li> <li>Cafe Domestique</li> <li>EVP Coffee</li> <li>Firefly Coffeehouse</li> <li>Johnson Public House</li> <li>Lakeside St. Coffee House</li> <li>Lazy Jane’s Cafe and Bakery</li> <li>Wonderstate Coffee</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who makes the best pizza in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Bar Corallini</li> <li>Clyde’s Pies</li> <li>Fratelli’s Trattoria</li> <li>Grampa’s Pizzeria</li> <li>Ian’s Pizza</li> <li>It’s Good for You</li> <li>Lucille</li> <li>Luigi’s Pizza</li> <li>Novanta</li> <li>Pizza Brutta</li> <li>Salvatore’s Tomato Pies</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What’s the best kid-friendly restaurant?</h3> <ul> <li>Dumpling Haus</li> <li>Habanero’s Mexican Grill</li> <li>Liliana’s</li> <li>Marigold Kitchen</li> <li>Monty’s Blue Plate Diner</li> <li>Salvatore’s Tomato Pies</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What’s the best Mexican restaurant in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>El Imperio Mexican Food</li> <li>El Poblano</li> <li>Enrique’s Grill</li> <li>Gloria’s Mexican Restaurant</li> <li>Habanero’s Mexican Grill</li> <li>Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace</li> <li>La Rosita Latina Grocery Store</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What’s the best brewery in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Delta Beer Lab</li> <li>Funk Factory Geuzeria</li> <li>Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.</li> <li>Lone Girl</li> <li>New Glarus Brewing Co.</li> <li>One Barrel</li> <li>Starkweather Brewing Company</li> <li>Working Draft Beer Company</li> <li>Young Blood Beer Co.</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What’s the most romantic restaurant in Madison?</h3> <ul> <li>Bar Corallini</li> <li>Cento</li> <li>D’Vino</li> <li>Eno Vino Bar & Bistro</li> <li>Fairchild</li> <li>L’Etoile</li> <li>Nook</li> <li>Sardine</li> <li>Tavernakaya</li> <li>Tempest Oyster Bar</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p> <p>