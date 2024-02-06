Granite Post News Logo Image
What are your favorite restaurants in Madison?

By UpNorthNews Staff

February 6, 2024

Madison boasts a diverse and delectable array of restaurants, cafes, and bistros, each with its own unique flavor and charm. From sizzling bar bites to the crispiest fish fry in town, Madison’s culinary landscape is as varied as the Wisconsin seasons.

Here at UpNorthNews, we’re working on a guide to all the food in our state’s beautiful capital, and we want you to play the leading role in spotlighting Madison’s finest locally owned restaurants.

By participating, you’re not just helping fellow Wisconsinites discover new culinary treasures; you’re supporting your favorite local eateries. So give us your hidden gems and tried-and-true favorites across a dozen categories before March 1 using the form below!

