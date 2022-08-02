Save room for dessert—August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

There really is a “day” for everything. And if you’re looking for a sign to go ahead and eat your favorite kind of cookie, this may be it. Thursday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so we turned to Yelp to find the best of the best in Wisconsin.

Where to begin? We split the state into five regions. Here are both the top-rated and most-reviewed places to order chocolate chip cookies in each slice of Wisconsin.

Northern Wisconsin

(Includes: Ashland, Bayfield, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Price, Sawyer, Taylor Vilas, and Wood counties)

Top Rated: Velo Cafe

City: Cable

Rating: 5 stars (out of 5)

Why: Everything at Velo is made-from-scratch and organic. “Yelpers” praised the cafe for its prices, selection, and gluten-free options. A bonus: the locally-owned shop has the day’s New York Times on hand for customers who want to enjoy their cookie with a cup of coffee, in-house.

Most Reviewed: Coco Artisan Bakery & Goods

City: Washburn

Number of Reviews: 104 (4.5 stars)

Why: “A refuge.” “Great vibe.” “An artsy hippie cafe.” Whichever review you click on, locals rave about Coco Artisan’s originality and hominess. They also celebrate the bakery’s “out-of-this-world cookies!” The shop’s chocolate chip flavor is thin and crispy, so if that’s not your thing, try another treat! Scones, breads, turnovers, and other pastries fill the bakery’s well-stocked case.

Western Wisconsin

(Includes: Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Trempealeau, and Washburn counties)

Top Rated: Bluebird Bakery and Cafe

City: La Crosse

Rating: 4.5 stars (out of 5)

Why: Recently under new ownership, Yelpers say the quality has continued at Bluebird Bakery. Order a single, fresh and gooey chocolate chip cookie, a pack of six, or purchase a day-old cookie for a discount—nearly 50%!

Most Reviewed: The French Press

City: Eau Claire

Number of Reviews: 127 (4 stars)

Why: The French Press doesn’t just rely on chocolate chips for its cookies. The bakery makes Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk, packed with oats, white and chocolate chips. And that’s just one of 17 innovative cookie combos on the menu! Feeling like a campfire treat without the fire? Try the chocolate chip graham cracker cookie, topped with milk chocolate and marshmallows.

Northeastern Wisconsin

(Includes: Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties)

Top Rated: Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe

City: Green Bay

Rating: 4.5 stars (out of 5)

Why: “You want to gain weight and have fun, too?” one review teases. That just about encapsulates Uncle Mike’s. More is more at the Green Bay bakery, which serves donuts, kringles, bars, and, of course, chocolate chip cookies, made with more than 50% bittersweet chocolate and slightly underbaked for an extra soft consistency.

Most Reviewed: Scaturo’s Baking Co. & Cafe

City: Sturgeon Bay

Number of Reviews: 206 reviews (4.5 stars)

Why: Scaturo’s is always busy for a reason: It’s a must-stop for both locals and vacationers. Because the baking company is also a cafe, some Yelpers say they never made it to the bakery case. But that, according to most, is a major mistake. In addition to the regular chocolate chip, Scaturo’s serves M&M, frosted, and nutella-stuffed cookies.

Southern Wisconsin

(Includes: Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Juneau, Lafayette, Richland, Rock, Sauk, and Vernon counties)

Top Rated: Yummee Treats

City: Madison

Rating: 4.5 stars (out of 5)

Why: With a brick & mortar store, booth at the Dane County Farmers’ Market, and nationwide shipping now an option, Yummee’s “Ooey Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies” have exploded in popularity in the four years they’ve been around. Each 6 oz. cookie is packed with ¼ cup of melted chocolate chips. Tip: They’re best enjoyed warmed in a 350 degree oven for 7 minutes!

Most Reviewed: Graze

City: Madison

Number of Reviews: 1,250, (4 stars)

Why: Graze is a restaurant, not a bakery, known for its cheese curds and chef Tory Miller, who beat Bobby Flay on his eponymous Food Network show. But many of its 1,000+ reviews mention the same thing: chocolate chip cookies. Graze offers the cookies on its dessert menu, which are baked-to-order, and served warm, with a glass of milk. So, save room!

Southeastern Wisconsin

(Includes: Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties)

Top Rated: C Adams Bakery

City: Milwaukee

Rating: 4 stars (out of 5)

Why: Located in the city’s Public Market, C Adams is not only a busy bakery, but one of Milwaukee’s best. ‘Yelpers’ noted the size of the cookies (they’re huge) and the variety (with frosting, M&Ms, oats, or plain) as the main reasons to order from C Adams.

Most Reviewed: Rocket Baby Bakery

City: Wauwatosa

Number of Reviews: 311, (4 stars)

Why: Crunchy edges. Gooey inside. Yelpers even used phrases like “freakin’ delicious” to describe Rocket Baby’s chocolate chip cookies. The only downside: you need a car to get there from downtown Milwaukee. (It’s seven miles west.)