An abundance of produce, baked goods, jellies, crafts, gifts, and more can be found in the original “mall” of Wisconsin communities.

Wisconsin remains renowned for its rich agriculture, making the state a continuous series of can’t-miss opportunities when it comes to farmers markets. Visitors find an abundance of beautiful and scrumptious produce perfect for snacks and home-cooked meals. But, don’t be fooled—you can also find various hidden gems like jams, jellies, crafts, baked goods, and of course, cheese.

Check out these seven amazing farmers markets throughout America’s Dairyland.

(Photo: KT Elements, courtesy of Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Stevens Point Farmers Market

You might be lucky enough to live near Wisconsin’s longest-running farmers market. If you don’t, you need to add it to your bucket list when visiting or driving through the area. Area farmers and vendors have been gathering at Mathias Mitchell Public Square since 1847. As an added bonus, it doesn’t matter when you visit because, unlike almost every other Wisconsin farmers market, Stevens Point is open every day from 6:30 a.m to 5 p.m from May through October. You can find seasonal fresh produce, but the market also boasts fresh meat, eggs, bread, coffee, and more.

Oshkosh Farmers Market

Located downtown on the 400 and 500 blocks of North Main Street, the Oshkosh Farmers Market is among the largest in Wisconsin. You can visit on Saturday mornings from June through October, rain or shine. The market welcomes more than 130 vendors, and visitors will find far more than fruits and veggies. You can grab some street food or a snack from one of several food trucks. You’ll also find an abundance of cheeses and other dairy products, homemade crafts, artisan bread, and more. Also, the Oshkosh Farmers Market often features live music, so you can sing and dance while you shop.

La Crosse Cameron Park Farmers Market

Cameron Park Farmers Market is located only a few short blocks from the Mississippi River on Fifth and King Street in downtown LaCrosse. Run by local farmers, Cameron Park Farmers Market is home to the region’s only high-end sustainable agriculture, a result of farms that reap the benefit of the Mississippi River Valley’s fertile soil. Like some of the other large Wisconsin farmers markets, Cameron Park offers more than produce. Visitors can find meat, cheese, and crafts. The market runs from early May through October every Friday from 4 p.m. until dusk and Saturdays from 8 a.m until 1 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael)

Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael

Area residents who want to avoid the parking struggles and large crowds in the Twin Cities will head toward the St. Croix River to get their fresh veggies at the Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael. With more than 30 vendors, you’ll find your favorite berries, squash, cukes, flowers, and more; but don’t forget to check out items unique to the market. For example, you can find black walnut trays made from mature walnut trees in St. Croix County and hand-crafted soaps and creams made from goats’ milk. You can visit Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael on Saturday mornings from May through October.

(Photo courtesy of West Allis Farmers Market)

West Allis Farmers Market

The West Allis Farmers Market celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019, making it the longest-running farmers market in southeastern Wisconsin. The European-style market has more than 100 covered stalls for vendors and dozens of uncovered stalls, where you can find fresh meat, eggs, flowers, plants, honey, maple syrup, various kinds of cheese, and more. You can visit the West Allis Farmers Market from May through November on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of Hodag Farmers Market)

Rhinelander’s Hodag Farmers Market

For Wisconsinites that live way up north, the Hodag Farmers Market is the perfect place to find a cornucopia of root vegetables, pumpkins, and winter squash this fall. The market is on the smaller side with only about 20 vendors, but the quality and variety don’t disappoint. Like many other Wisconsin markets, you can also find meats at the Hodag Farmers Market. If you are an adventurous eater that loves game meat, look for buffalo, elk, and other types of venison. Also, look for honey, maple syrup, foraged goods, canned items, and other homemade goodies. Hodag is located in Pioneer Park in downtown Rhinelander every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the end of May through mid-October.

Dane County Farmers Market

If you live outside of Madison, you need to make it to Dane County Farmers Market at least once. The market is not only Wisconsin’s largest, but the largest producers-only farmers market in the country. If it grows in Wisconsin, you can find it at Dane County Farmers Market along with craft vendors, food carts, and much more; the market has more than 275 vendors. You can visit the outdoor Dane County Farmers Market from mid-April through early November on Wednesday mornings on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Saturday mornings on the Capitol Square in downtown Madison.