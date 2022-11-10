#TipTheBillChallenge Facebook page
#TipTheBillChallenge Facebook page

Why some diners are doubling their bills and giving 100%.

What’s the most you’ve ever tipped at a restaurant? Was it because of the food? The service? Or simply, because you wanted to do something good?

We wanted to re-up the #TipTheBillChallenge as something to try at least once this holiday season. It’s exactly what it sounds like: diners are encouraged to tip not 15%, not 20%, not 25%, but 100% of their bill.

If that seems like a shocking percentage, that’s the point. The challenge started circulating on social media in 2018 to call attention to the fact that minimum wage for restaurant workers is significantly less than the standard minimum wage. Many servers rely on tips to pay their bills… so when diners skimp on the bill without a second thought, it can have huge financial repercussions.

RELATED: Presents with Purpose: Your Guide to Wisconsin-Made Gifts That Give Back

The #TipTheBillChallenge is in no way a suggestion that we all tip 100% every time or even once, but it’s a great reminder to give a little more generously this holiday season and show your appreciation for great service with both words and actions.

Christina Lorey

Christina Lorey A former producer, reporter, and anchor for TV stations in Madison and Moline, Illinois, Christina has been a coach and mentor for Girls on the Run and has organized events for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Politics Wisconsin's Highest-Rated, Most-Reviewed Restaurants of 2022, According to Yelp
Holidays You Call. They Sing. 'Dial-A-Carol' is the New Tradition You Need This Holiday Season.
Getty Images Elections The Biggest 'Winner' of the 2022 Midterms? Women.