Why some diners are doubling their bills and giving 100%.

What’s the most you’ve ever tipped at a restaurant? Was it because of the food? The service? Or simply, because you wanted to do something good?

We wanted to re-up the #TipTheBillChallenge as something to try at least once this holiday season. It’s exactly what it sounds like: diners are encouraged to tip not 15%, not 20%, not 25%, but 100% of their bill.

If that seems like a shocking percentage, that’s the point. The challenge started circulating on social media in 2018 to call attention to the fact that minimum wage for restaurant workers is significantly less than the standard minimum wage. Many servers rely on tips to pay their bills… so when diners skimp on the bill without a second thought, it can have huge financial repercussions.

The #TipTheBillChallenge is in no way a suggestion that we all tip 100% every time or even once, but it’s a great reminder to give a little more generously this holiday season and show your appreciation for great service with both words and actions.