Plenty of opportunities to show support for the LGBTQ community at a time when some politicians are promising to roll back social progress.
Here is a partial list of events across Wisconsin being held in honor of Pride Month:
PrideFest
June 2nd-4th
Henry W. Maier Festival Park (Summerfest Grounds), Milwaukee
Why Go: Wisconsin’s largest Pride event is a 3-day party, packed with live music, shopping, food trucks, & more.
Wausau Pride
June 4th
400 Block & Whitewater Music Hall, Wausau
Why Go: For indoor & outdoor entertainment, including an outdoor movie, the unveiling of a new mural, & drag performances, complete with fancy cocktails.
Pride Ride
June 4th
Breese Stevens Field, Madison
Why Go: Take your bike out for a spin at 3, and stay for some soccer! Riders are invited back to Breese for a happy hour before Forward Madison’s 7 p.m. game.
Pride Night
June 8th
American Family Field, Milwaukee
Why Go: See a game, show your pride, and take home a Brewers Pride backpack. First pitch against the Phillies is at 7:10 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Pride in the Park
June 11th
Phoenix Park, Eau Claire
Why Go: Festival-goers can celebrate this year’s “Renew” theme with drag shows, family-friendly games, live music, and a variety of vendors.
Stevens Point Pride
June 11th
Pfiffner Park
Why Go: There’s live music, live theater, and anyone who’s thought about giving drag a try can sign up for “So You Think You Can Drag.”
Central Wisconsin Pride
June 17th-18th
Motorama Auto Museum, Aniwa
Why Go: For vendors, speakers, drag shows, fashion shows, food, & camping… plus an interactive dance party!
Viroqua Area Pride
June 18th
Eckert Park, Viroqua
Why Go: From two drag shows to urban jazz performed live, the festival promises a day filled with entertainment.
Open Door Pride
June 25th
Martin Park, Sturgeon Bay
Why Go: The 6th annual fest will draw new vendors and entertainment by DJ Sarah Atawa.
Pride Picnic
June 26th
Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac
Why Go: Enjoy a drag photo booth, live music, bake sale, free mom hugs, chalk, bubbles, & more!