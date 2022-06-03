Plenty of opportunities to show support for the LGBTQ community at a time when some politicians are promising to roll back social progress.

Here is a partial list of events across Wisconsin being held in honor of Pride Month:

PrideFest

June 2nd-4th

Henry W. Maier Festival Park (Summerfest Grounds), Milwaukee

Why Go: Wisconsin’s largest Pride event is a 3-day party, packed with live music, shopping, food trucks, & more.

Wausau Pride

June 4th

400 Block & Whitewater Music Hall, Wausau

Why Go: For indoor & outdoor entertainment, including an outdoor movie, the unveiling of a new mural, & drag performances, complete with fancy cocktails.

Pride Ride

June 4th

Breese Stevens Field, Madison

Why Go: Take your bike out for a spin at 3, and stay for some soccer! Riders are invited back to Breese for a happy hour before Forward Madison’s 7 p.m. game.

Pride Night

June 8th

American Family Field, Milwaukee

Why Go: See a game, show your pride, and take home a Brewers Pride backpack. First pitch against the Phillies is at 7:10 p.m.

Chippewa Valley Pride in the Park

June 11th

Phoenix Park, Eau Claire

Why Go: Festival-goers can celebrate this year’s “Renew” theme with drag shows, family-friendly games, live music, and a variety of vendors.

Stevens Point Pride

June 11th

Pfiffner Park

Why Go: There’s live music, live theater, and anyone who’s thought about giving drag a try can sign up for “So You Think You Can Drag.”

Central Wisconsin Pride

June 17th-18th

Motorama Auto Museum, Aniwa

Why Go: For vendors, speakers, drag shows, fashion shows, food, & camping… plus an interactive dance party!

Viroqua Area Pride

June 18th

Eckert Park, Viroqua

Why Go: From two drag shows to urban jazz performed live, the festival promises a day filled with entertainment.

Open Door Pride

June 25th

Martin Park, Sturgeon Bay

Why Go: The 6th annual fest will draw new vendors and entertainment by DJ Sarah Atawa.

Pride Picnic

June 26th

Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac

Why Go: Enjoy a drag photo booth, live music, bake sale, free mom hugs, chalk, bubbles, & more!