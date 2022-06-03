Pride Flag Heg
The LGBTQ Progress Pride Flag flies over the state Capitol in Madison on June 1, 2022. The Progress Pride Flag incorporates the traditional diversity symbol of rainbow stripes with new elements representing communities of color, trans individuals, and those lost to HIV/AIDS. The new stripes form an arrow to show forward movement. (Photo by Christina Lorey)

Plenty of opportunities to show support for the LGBTQ community at a time when some politicians are promising to roll back social progress.

Here is a partial list of events across Wisconsin being held in honor of Pride Month:

PrideFest

June 2nd-4th

Henry W. Maier Festival Park (Summerfest Grounds), Milwaukee

Why Go: Wisconsin’s largest Pride event is a 3-day party, packed with live music, shopping, food trucks, & more.

Wausau Pride

June 4th

400 Block & Whitewater Music Hall, Wausau

Why Go: For indoor & outdoor entertainment, including an outdoor movie, the unveiling of a new mural, & drag performances, complete with fancy cocktails.

Pride Ride

June 4th

Breese Stevens Field, Madison

Why Go: Take your bike out for a spin at 3, and stay for some soccer! Riders are invited back to Breese for a happy hour before Forward Madison’s 7 p.m. game.

Pride Night

June 8th

American Family Field, Milwaukee

Why Go: See a game, show your pride, and take home a Brewers Pride backpack. First pitch against the Phillies is at 7:10 p.m.

Chippewa Valley Pride in the Park

June 11th

Phoenix Park, Eau Claire

Why Go: Festival-goers can celebrate this year’s “Renew” theme with drag shows, family-friendly games, live music, and a variety of vendors.

Stevens Point Pride

June 11th

Pfiffner Park

Why Go: There’s live music, live theater, and anyone who’s thought about giving drag a try can sign up for “So You Think You Can Drag.”

Central Wisconsin Pride

June 17th-18th

Motorama Auto Museum, Aniwa

Why Go: For vendors, speakers, drag shows, fashion shows, food, & camping… plus an interactive dance party!

Viroqua Area Pride

June 18th

Eckert Park, Viroqua

Why Go: From two drag shows to urban jazz performed live, the festival promises a day filled with entertainment.

Open Door Pride

June 25th

Martin Park, Sturgeon Bay

Why Go: The 6th annual fest will draw new vendors and entertainment by DJ Sarah Atawa.

Pride Picnic

June 26th

Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac

Why Go: Enjoy a drag photo booth, live music, bake sale, free mom hugs, chalk, bubbles, & more!

