tr?id=&ev=PageView&noscript=
Wisconsin News You Can Use

WATCH: What ‘love of country” looks like at a rally in Eau Claire

By UpNorthNews Staff

October 22, 2025

Republicans spent all week trying to claim that “No Kings” protesters hated America, were “Hamas supporters,” and were being paid to protest.

We asked some of the hundreds of protesters out in Eau Claire on Saturday about those accusations. Spoiler alert: it turns out it’s all bulls**t.

Check it out.

🎥: Salina Heller

Author

CATEGORIES: Politics Video
Politics Video
Related Stories
Share This