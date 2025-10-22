WATCH: What ‘love of country” looks like at a rally in Eau Claire

Republicans spent all week trying to claim that “No Kings” protesters hated America, were “Hamas supporters,” and were being paid to protest.
We asked some of the hundreds of protesters out in Eau Claire on Saturday about those accusations. Spoiler alert: it turns out it’s all bulls**t.
Check it out.
🎥: Salina Heller
