tr?id=&ev=PageView&noscript=
Wisconsin News You Can Use

What is Halle Berry doing for Wisconsin women?

What is Halle Berry doing for Wisconsin women?

Halle Berry, actor and menopause advocate, speaks during a virtual news conference on Oct. 21, 2025 in support of a bipartisan bill in the Wisconsin Legislature to collect and provide more fact-based information about menopause to healthcare providers and their patients.

By Pat Kreitlow

October 21, 2025

The actor and menopause advocate is speaking in support of a bipartisan bill to get better resources to doctors and patients. She did the same last year for a bill by Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

A bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers is getting a little celebrity help in promoting a bill designed to help improve women’s health in menopause.

Actress Halle Berry joined an online news conference Tuesday as legislators urged colleagues to pass a measure that directs the state’s Department of Health Services to partner with private healthcare providers to design materials that can educate women on perimenopause and menopause.

Last year, Berry also joined Sen. Tammy Baldwin in promoting a congressional bill that would increase funding into menopause research for things like chronic and debilitating conditions, better detection and treatment of symptoms, and data collection to improve women’s health.

Berry described how three different health episodes were not correctly or readily diagnosed as being part of menopause, which delayed the right treatment options for her. 

“Why are we so afraid of menopause?” Berry said. “Because we have zero education around it. It’s stigmatized. That’s why education is so important. I have real life examples of how more education would have saved me almost four years of self-exploration and self diagnosis. I would love to have gotten this information from my health care providers.”

Berry said more must be done to dispel the stigma of menopause and improve menopause education for doctors — especially since 75 million women are in perimenopause, menopause, or post-menopause right now in the US, with 6,000 more women reaching menopause each day.

The state bill is awaiting a vote in the Senate’s committee on health, aging, and long-term care, with sponsor and Senate Democratic Leader Dianne Hesselbein saying there are clear examples from Berry, from herself, from fellow sponsors like Rep. Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa), and many other women demonstrating the need to do more so they’re not left consulting with “Dr. Google.”

“If that’s happening to Halle Berry with her doctors,” Hesselbein said, “or in Wisconsin, where I have nice health insurance, or to Rep. Vyning, we know we’re not alone.”

Author

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: HEALTHCARE

Support Our Cause

Thank you for taking the time to read our work. Before you go, we hope you'll consider supporting our values-driven journalism, which has always strived to make clear what's really at stake for Wisconsinites and our future.

Since day one, our goal here at UpNorthNews has always been to empower people across the state with fact-based news and information. We believe that when people are armed with knowledge about what's happening in their local, state, and federal governments—including who is working on their behalf and who is actively trying to block efforts aimed at improving the daily lives of Wisconsin families—they will be inspired to become civically engaged.

Pat Kreitlow
Pat Kreitlow, Founding Editor
Your support keeps us going
Help us continue delivering fact-based news to Wisconsinites
HEALTHCARE
Related Stories
Share This