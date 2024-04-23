Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: 3 Family-Fun Activities in West Allis

By UpNorthNews Staff

April 23, 2024

Looking for family-friendly activities in West Allis? UpNorthNews’ new correspondent JMatt (@jmattmke) has you covered!
He’s highlighting three iconic locations, Reunion Restaurant (@reunionwestallis), Cream City Clay (@creamcityclay), and Icredi-Roll (@incredirollskate), and sharing what’s special about each.
Trust us, these activities are fun for kids of all ages—and they might even help you embrace your inner child, too.

@upnorthnews Looking for family-friendly activities in West Allis? UpNorthNews’ new correspondent JMatt (@jmattmke) has you covered! He’s highlighting three iconic locations, Reunion Restaurant (@reunionwestallis), Cream City Clay (@creamcityclay), and Icredi-Roll (@incredirollskate), and sharing what’s special about each. Trust us, these activities are fun for kids of all ages—and they might even help you embrace your inner child, too. #wisconsin #wisconsinlife #westallis #westalliswisconsin #milwaukee ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This