VIDEO: 3 Family-Fun Activities in West Allis

Looking for family-friendly activities in West Allis? UpNorthNews’ new correspondent JMatt (@jmattmke) has you covered!
He’s highlighting three iconic locations, Reunion Restaurant (@reunionwestallis), Cream City Clay (@creamcityclay), and Icredi-Roll (@incredirollskate), and sharing what’s special about each.
Trust us, these activities are fun for kids of all ages—and they might even help you embrace your inner child, too.
@upnorthnews Looking for family-friendly activities in West Allis? UpNorthNews’ new correspondent JMatt (@jmattmke) has you covered! He’s highlighting three iconic locations, Reunion Restaurant (@reunionwestallis), Cream City Clay (@creamcityclay), and Icredi-Roll (@incredirollskate), and sharing what’s special about each. Trust us, these activities are fun for kids of all ages—and they might even help you embrace your inner child, too. #wisconsin #wisconsinlife #westallis #westalliswisconsin #milwaukee ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
New Biden rule protects privacy of women seeking abortions
Under the new rules, state officials and law enforcement cannot obtain medical records related to lawful reproductive health care with the goal of...
Biden marks Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in solar grants
The Biden administration on Monday announced the recipients of its Solar For All Program, a $7 billion climate program that aims to lower energy...
Local News
Stop and smell these native Wisconsin flowers this Earth Day
Spring has sprung — and here in Wisconsin, the signs are everywhere! From warmer weather and longer days to birds returning to your backyard trees....
Your guide to the 2024 Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire
Eau Claire and art go hand in hand. The city is home to a multitude of sculptures, murals, and music events — including several annual showcases,...