VIDEO: International Transgender Day of Visibility

On March 31, we celebrate the achievements and contributions of transgender people everywhere. International Transgender Day of Visibility is also a day to draw attention to the discrimination and other issues the trans community faces.

Since taking office, Gov. Tony Evers has delivered a consistent message to trans people in Wisconsin: “You are loved, you are welcome, and we stand with you. As we celebrate the contributions that trans and non-binary people have made in Wisconsin and across the world, may we recommit ourselves to supporting equality for all. Our communities are strongest when all individuals are treated fairly and have equal opportunities under the law.”

Katie Bushman of Chippewa Falls, the mother of a non-binary child, told us about her wishes for a safe environment for her own child, and for all.

