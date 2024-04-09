Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Everyone’s talking about Caitlin Clark

By Christina Lorey

April 9, 2024

Everyone’s talking about Caitlin Clark right now (and rightfully so!) —but here in Wisconsin, we’ve got some equally-impressive, world-class athletes of our own!

@upnorthnews Everyone's talking about Caitlin Clark right now (and rightfully so!) —but here in Wisconsin, we've got some equally-impressive, world-class athletes of our own! 🏒 🏀 🚣🏽‍♀️ #caitlynclark #collegebasketball #wisconsin #basketball ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Christina Lorey

    Christina is an Edward R. Murrow-winning journalist and former producer, reporter, and anchor for TV stations in Madison and Moline. When she’s not writing or asking questions, you can find her volunteering with Girls on the Run, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and various mental health organizations.

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

