VIDEO: It’s springtime and that means babies are being born on farms across Wisconsin!

It’s springtime and that means babies are being born on farms across Wisconsin!🐥 🐐 👨🏻🌾
At Govin’s Farm in Menomonie, thousands of people visit to hold all kinds of babies and see what a working farm is like.
John and Julie Govin open up their farm every year for 30,000 people to enjoy.
This time of year, visitors can hold, pet, or feed baby chicks, more than 300 lambs, 30 baby pigs, and lots of goats. (There’s just one more weekend—this weekend—to visit the baby animals at Govin’s!)
In the summer, the farm offers strawberry picking, and in the fall, there’s a corn maze and haunted trail.
For John, dairy farming used to be his identity. Now he says, this is much better. He loves hosting kids and giving them a brief look at what life is like growing up on a farm.
