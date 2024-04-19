VIDEO: GRATEFUL FOR IVF

Rachel Hahn has ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. But polycystic ovary syndrome and other complications made that a challenge for her and her husband, Chris.

So the Elk Mound couple used fertility treatments and their first child, a son, born in 2013.

However, the next time around, doctors suggested in vitro fertilization. That would begin a SIX-YEAR daunting and often grueling process.

But this story has a happy ending: Rachel & Chris are now a family of FIVE with one son and two healthy, happy daughter.

