VIDEO: GRATEFUL FOR IVF

Rachel Hahn has ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. But polycystic ovary syndrome and other complications made that a challenge for her and her husband, Chris.
So the Elk Mound couple used fertility treatments and their first child, a son, born in 2013.
However, the next time around, doctors suggested in vitro fertilization. That would begin a SIX-YEAR daunting and often grueling process.
But this story has a happy ending: Rachel & Chris are now a family of FIVE with one son and two healthy, happy daughter.
@upnorthnews GRATEFUL FOR IVF 💟 Rachel Hahn has ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. But polycystic ovary syndrome and other complications made that a challenge for her and her husband, Chris. So the Elk Mound couple used fertility treatments and their first child, a son, born in 2013. However, the next time around, doctors suggested in vitro fertilization. That would begin a SIX-YEAR daunting and often grueling process. But this story has a happy ending: Rachel & Chris are now a family of FIVE with one son and two healthy, happy daughters. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #ivf #reproductivehealth ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
Eric Hovde’s company exposed workers to dangerous chemicals, OSHA reports say
A Madison-based real estate company run by Wisconsin US Senate candidate Eric Hovde settled with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
Plugged in: How one Wisconsin school bus driver likes his new electric bus
Electric school buses are gradually being rolled out across the state. They’re still big and yellow, but they’re not loud and don’t smell like...
Local News
Stop and smell these native Wisconsin flowers this Earth Day
Spring has sprung — and here in Wisconsin, the signs are everywhere! From warmer weather and longer days to birds returning to your backyard trees....
Your guide to the 2024 Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire
Eau Claire and art go hand in hand. The city is home to a multitude of sculptures, murals, and music events — including several annual showcases,...