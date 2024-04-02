Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Gov. Evers Blocks GOP’S Anti-LGBTQ Sports Ban

By Cherita Booker

April 2, 2024

AS PROMISED…
On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers rejected the anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed by Republicans, which aimed to prohibit transgender and gender nonconforming youth from joining school sports teams based on their gender identity.

LGBTQ kids deserve our love and respect and support just like any other kid,? said Evers.
Evers had pledged to veto the bill from the start. Democrats lacked enough votes to block it in the Legislature but Republicans lack the votes to overturn it.

