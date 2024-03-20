Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Why One Wisconsin Mom is Grateful for IVF

By Salina Heller

March 20, 2024

More than 172,000 women report struggling with fertility in Wisconsin.
IVF (in vitro fertilization) is still legal and accessible here. But the Alabama Supreme Court’s recent ruling that embryos have the same legal rights as children is raising concern among fertility care providers and patients across the country—including those here in Wisconsin.

  Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter's elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

