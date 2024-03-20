VIDEO: Why One Wisconsin Mom is Grateful for IVF

More than 172,000 women report struggling with fertility in Wisconsin.

IVF (in vitro fertilization) is still legal and accessible here. But the Alabama Supreme Court’s recent ruling that embryos have the same legal rights as children is raising concern among fertility care providers and patients across the country—including those here in Wisconsin.

#wisconsinnews #ivf #fertility #alabama ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews @upnorthnews More than 172,000 women report struggling with fertility in Wisconsin. IVF (in vitro fertilization) is still legal and accessible here. But the Alabama Supreme Court's recent ruling that embryos have the same legal rights as children is raising concern among fertility care providers and patients across the country—including those here in Wisconsin. #wisconsin