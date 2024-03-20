Bottoms up! 4 must-try bottomless mimosas in La Crosse

There aren’t a lot of opportunities to down a few drinks in the morning and still have it be socially acceptable, but brunch is certainly one of those few opportunities, and the most beloved brunch beverage has to be the mimosa.

Mimosas, a cocktail that consists of champagne and chilled citrus juice, can be found at plenty of brunch spots, but there aren’t that many that offer endless drinks. Thankfully, there are a few to be found throughout the La Crosse and Eau Claire area.

From trendy wine bars to boutique hotel restaurants, here are some eateries around La Crosse and Eau Claire where you can find bottomless mimosas.

4 Sisters Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant

100 Harbor View Plaza #100, La Crosse

4 Sisters Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant in La Crosse has taken the Spanish tapas concept of serving small plates of food and made it their own by incorporating classic Wisconsin dishes like grilled cheese dippers and gourmet macaroni and cheese. The tapas restaurant doesn’t just serve food — it also has a substantial beverage menu, including its bottomless mimosas, which cost $12. The mimosas are available every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. When the time’s up, 4 Sisters Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant also has an extensive wine list, with red wines, white wines, and full bottles for purchase to choose from.

The restaurant has outdoor patio dining, even throughout the colder months. Since the pandemic, 4 Sisters Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant has provided bubble dining for patrons who want to escape from the elements but still enjoy an outdoor meal. Bubbles can be reserved for two-hour blocks and come supplied with blankets and heaters.

The Crow

100 3rd St. S, La Crosse

In the decade that it’s been open, The Crow has made quite a name for itself in La Crosse. The restaurant and bourbon bar has developed a positive reputation in the city for its lengthy burger menu, which features 15 signature burgers that can be made with Angus beef, Beyond Burgers, or black bean patties. The rest of The Crow’s menu also highlights Wisconsin cuisine by including macaroni and cheese, fried pretzel sticks, and cheese curds.

It’s not just the restaurant’s food that makes The Crow a hotspot within La Crosse, as the restaurant has one of the largest bourbon selections in the city, as well as an extensive craft beer menu. Another perk of stopping by the restaurant? Bottomless mimosas. The Crow’s bottomless mimosas are only available on Sundays. The endless drinks are $15 when paired with the purchase of an entrée.

The Charmant

101 State St., La Crosse

In 1842, the first settlement in La Crosse, a log cabin, was built by fur trader Nathan Myrick. Just shy of two centuries later, the site is now home to The Charmant, a 67-room boutique hotel in the heart of the city’s downtown. The building that houses the hotel is more than a century old and used to be the home of a candy company — now it’s still serving up sweet treats at the hotel’s restaurant, including bottomless mimosas on the weekend. The mimosas are $20 with the purchase of an entrée.

The bottomless mimosas are part of The Charmant’s weekend brunch menu, but if you visit on a weekday, you haven’t missed your chance to have a bottomless beverage. As part of its standard breakfast, the hotel’s restaurant serves up bottomless Wonderstate coffee for $4.25, brewed nearby in Viroqua.

44 North

1488 Front Porch Place, Altoona

There’s a lot going on at Altoona’s 44 North, a gastropub near Altoona Lake. The restaurant manages to be a sports bar, arcade, American restaurant, and wine bar all at once. But one of its most impressive feats is its wide variety of specials that customers can choose from every day of the week, including Sundays, when the gastropub serves up bottomless mimosas from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for $10.

The bottomless mimosas aren’t the restaurant’s only specialty cocktail — it’s also well known for its several beverage flights, including flights of draft beer, mojitos, Long Island iced teas, margaritas, bloody marys, and frozen drinks. Cheers!

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.