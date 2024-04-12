Where to buy farm-fresh eggs in western Wisconsin

There’s nothing better than eggs from a local farm. Of course, they taste fresher and last longer, but the best part is that you’re supporting a local farmer’s livelihood.

Here is where you can buy farm-fresh eggs in Western Wisconsin year-round. During the summer and fall months, many egg farmers also sell their goods at local farmer’s markets, which is another great spot to score farm-fresh eggs.

Borner Farm Project, Prescott

Farm-fresh eggs are sold at this farm’s self-serve market, which is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. These are free-range, organic, and soy-free eggs. You can even order in advance using the farm’s online form and then arrange a pick-up time. Everything grown on this farm uses organic methods, including eggs, and the farm also offers a Community Supported Agriculture subscription to locals.

Festival Foods, Various locations

While the stock at each Festival Foods location varies, many stores in Western Wisconsin — including those in La Crosse and Eau Claire — carry OrgaNick Pastures’ eggs. These eggs — sourced from two family farms in Rio and Marcellon — are the first in Wisconsin to be certified humane, certified organic, and pasture-raised. Founder Nick Westby operates the egg operation with his fiancé, Holly.

Piggly Wiggly, Various locations

You can also find OrgaNick Pastures’ eggs at Piggly Wiggly stores in Boscobel, Prairie du Chien, Dodgeville, Darlington, and Platteville, all in southwestern Wisconsin.

This natural foods market with an eye on sourcing locally supports two egg producers in the area: Amanda’s Eggs & Poultry from Tilden, near Chippewa Falls (read more about owner Amanda Bohl and her cage-free, pasture-raised hens that produce natural eggs here), and St. Croix Valley Produce (a cooperative of local farmers growing certified-organic food in both urban and rural settings, including these organic and soy-free eggs).

Delicious Organic Valley eggs are sold at this natural food market. As a cooperative, Organic Valley sources from farmers that meet their standards for strict organic production and animal welfare. Most importantly, chickens must have access to organic pastures, meaning they’re free-range. The brand’s eggs are available in medium, large, and extra-large sizes.

Woodman’s Market, La Crosse and Eau Claire

Cartons of OrgaNick Pastures’ eggs are sold at this employee-owned grocery retailer with stores in Eau Claire and La Crosse. So are cartons from Milo’s Poultry Farms, an Amish family-owned organic farm in Bonduel where the owner (Milo Bontrager) has lived since he was eight years old. The farm-fresh eggs are free-range, certified organic, and antibiotic-free.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.