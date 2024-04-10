This Wisconsin city ranks second in the US for beer lovers

In a recent article by USA Today’s 10Best, one Wisconsin city claimed a coveted prize: a second-place spot in the ranking of “Best Beer Cities in the United States.”
With an array of breweries, festivals, and rich history, this Wisconsin gem definitely stands out as a top destination for beer lovers.
Here’s what makes Milwaukee the #2 beer city in America
Well, we gave it away in that heading, but the Wisconsin city that earned the No. 2 spot is none other than Milwaukee. Considering one of its many nicknames is “Brew City” and its baseball team is called the “Brewers,” are we all that surprised?
USA Today chose Milwaukee as the second-best beer city in the country due to its rich brewing heritage and vibrant modern craft beer scene. The legacy of beer giant Miller Brewing, along with a thriving community of craft breweries and beer bars, continues to solidify Milwaukee’s reputation as a top destination for beer enthusiasts. Visitors can explore beer history at iconic spots like the Historic Pabst Brewery and Miller: The Brewery, while also indulging in new and innovative brews at numerous beer gardens, pubs, and craft breweries throughout the city.
Milwaukee’s beer history
Milwaukee’s beer scene boasts a rich and storied history, deeply ingrained in the city’s cultural fabric. Dating back to the 19th century, Milwaukee earned its nickname as the “Brew City” for good reason. Drawn to the area by its fertile land and abundant water sources, German immigrants brought their their brewing traditions with them, laying the foundation for what would become a thriving industry.
The city’s brewing legacy took off in the mid-1800s with the establishment of breweries such as Best, Blatz, Pabst, and Schlitz, which would go on to become household names in American beer culture. By the late 19th century, Milwaukee was producing more beer than any other city in the country, earning it the title of the “Beer Capital of the World.”
Prohibition dealt a significant blow to Milwaukee’s brewing industry, forcing many breweries to close their doors or shift their production to non-alcoholic beverages. However, the city’s resilient spirit prevailed, and after the repeal of Prohibition, breweries like Miller Brewing Company emerged as leaders in the post-Prohibition era.
Today, Milwaukee’s beer scene continues to evolve, blending its rich brewing heritage with a thriving craft beer movement. Visitors can explore the city’s beer history at iconic landmarks such as the Historic Pabst Brewery and Miller: The Brewery, which offers immersive experiences showcasing Milwaukee’s brewing legacy.
The current beer scene in Milwaukee
This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The UpNorthNews staff.
Politics
Biden unveils new plan for student debt relief
The Biden-Harris Administration on Monday unveiled new plans to relieve student debt for more than 30 million borrowers. During appearances across...
Assembly Leader Neubauer says the defense and restoration of democracy is on the ballot in 2024
One of the Legislature’s top Democrats rips into former President Trump for continuing to spew the Big Lie about winning Wisconsin in 2020. He did...
Local News
Where is the best bowling alley in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin boasts a variety of bowling alleys, each with its unique vibe, amenities, and community. From classic, nostalgic lanes that have been...
Grab your binoculars! Where to go birdwatching in Wisconsin
Bird migration peaks in mid-May, as tens of millions of birds fly into or over Wisconsin. DID YOU KNOW? According to eBird records dating back to...