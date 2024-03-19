VIDEO: Biden Caps Credit Card Late Fees at $8

More than 45 million Americans who are charged late fees on credit cards each year will save an average of $220 annually under the new rule. UpNorthNews CorrespondentMark (@markpochow) has the details:
