Dive into Eau Claire & Chippewa Falls’ best seafood spots

From lakefront supper clubs where the views are as sumptuous as the fare to bustling pubs offering the perfect blend of steak and seafood, Eau Claire’s seafood spots cater to every taste. So whether you prefer the familiar flavors of a national chain or the personalized touch of a family-owned establishment, there’s something in this list for you.

Here are nine places where you can satiate your cravings for oceanic delights in and around Eau Claire, Wisconsin:

The Food: Diners rave about mouth-watering options ranging from the succulent fillet steaks to the perfectly seasoned prawns.

The Scene: Establishing itself as a traditional Wisconsin supper club, Houligans offers a historic ambiance perfect for indulging in the iconic Friday Fish Fry.

The Reviews: With a stellar 4.5/5 rating on Yelp and glowing reviews highlighting their tasty steaks, fried fish, and prawns, Houligans remains Eau Claire’s premier steak and seafood choice.

Pricing and Location: With reasonable mid-range prices, you’ll find this gem at 415 S Barstow St, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

The Food: The menu showcases a spirited mix of Cajun flair and seafood staples, ensuring a palate-pleasing journey with each visit.

The Scene: Warm, inviting, and boasting a vibrant environment, this spot gives off the perfect casual yet lively vibe for a night out.

The Reviews: TripAdvisor reviews point out that Stella Blues offers a welcoming atmosphere and an eclectic menu.

Pricing and Location: Affordable dining manifests at Stella Blues located at 306 E Madison St, Eau Claire, WI 54703.

The Food: The well-known establishment offers seafood classics, from buttery lobster to their endless shrimp options.

The Scene: A familiar and comfortable setting for family meals or casual dining, where seafood enthusiasts can feel right at home.

The reviews: This location has mixed bag of reviews, with some customers experiencing great service and others pointing out areas for improvement. It’s a familiar chain offering consistent seafood favorites.

Pricing and Location: Expect standard chain pricing and find your seafood fix at 1019 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

The Food: A rich array of wood-fired seafood delights, from salmon to shrimp, that capture the essence of rustic, smoky goodness.

The Scene: It’s a laid-back yet refined locale where the authenticity of wood fire cooking adds an extra layer of coziness to your dining experience.

The Reviews: Reviewers on Google give special mention to the excellent service and food quality, with recommendations for various dishes and an overall positive dining experience.

Pricing and Location: Modest pricing at 4890 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

The Food: Offering an array of sushi and traditional Japanese seafood dishes, where freshness is paramount and flavors are intricately woven.

The Scene: A serene dining ambiance that complements the artful presentation of each dish, perfect for a refined but relaxed meal.

The Reviews: TripAdvisor reviews celebrate the sushi offerings, with many customers describing the sushi as excellent.

Pricing and Location: Dive into the sushi scene without a deep plunge into your wallet at 360 Chippewa Mall Dr, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

The Food: Celebrated for their prime rib and time-honored supper club classics, offering a delicious variety of seafood options.

The Scene: Find comfort in its inviting supper club environment with stunning lakefront views that provide a backdrop as memorable as the cuisine.

The Reviews: This established supper club has garnered reviews praising the prime rib and overall dining experience, including the selection of old fashioneds.

Pricing and Location: Upscale dining experiences await at 17985 Co Hwy X, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

The Food: This spot dishes out an intriguing blend of seafood with Mexican culinary traditions — think ceviche to fish tacos — each with a flavorful twist.

The Scene: A lively, family-friendly atmosphere where the coastal vibe resonates with the warmth of Midwestern hospitality.

The Reviews: Positive reviews advocate for great service and coastal Mexican cuisine with a good selection of drinks. A good number of guests recommend the fish tacos and the ambiance of the place.

Pricing and Location: Visit them for a taste of coastal Mexico in the Midwest at 213 N Bridge St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

The Food: While primarily Italian, this menu adapts to the seasons, often featuring enticing Mediterranean seafood dishes.

The Scene: A contemporary Italian gastronomic experience nestled in the Historic Water Street Business District, with an ambiance that rivals the sophistication of its dishes.

The Reviews: This highly-rated Italian restaurant has reviewers praising the restaurant for its wine selection, modern Italian cuisine, and welcoming ambiance.

Pricing and Location: A chic, pricey affair located at 428 Water St, Eau Claire, WI 54703.

The Food: A fusion of Thai flavors with fresh seafood offerings, including must-try dishes like garlic shrimp and chicken pad Thai.

The Scene: This intimate locale creates the perfect setting for a culinary expedition to the heart of Thailand.

The Reviews: Customers commend the flavorful Thai dishes, with a special mention for the garlic shrimp, pad thai, and mango sticky rice. It’s a celebrated spot within Chippewa Falls for Thai cuisine.

Pricing and Location: Authentic Thai cuisine comes at an accessible price point at 212 N Bridge St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The UpNorthNews staff.