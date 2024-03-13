Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Who’s blocking Tammy Baldwin’s bill to put a Suffrage Memorial on the National Mall?

By UpNorthNews Staff

March 13, 2024

Visitors to Washington, DC could someday see a monument to the women who fought for generations for the right to vote. But first comes a new fight—over a small piece of land. UpNorthNews Correspondent Mark (@markpochow) has the details:

@upnorthnews Visitors to Washington, DC could someday see a monument to the women who fought for generations for the right to vote. But first comes a new fight—over a small piece of land. UpNorthNews Correspondent Mark (@markpochow) has the details: #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #washingtondc #voting ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

