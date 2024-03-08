VIDEO: DID YOU KNOW… The Underground Railroad ran through Wisconsin?

DID YOU KNOW… The Underground Railroad ran through Wisconsin?

Between 1842 and 1861, more than 100 freedom seekers found freedom in Canada, thanks to help from Wisconsin residents.

Today, there are many sites throughout the state commemorating the people and communities who fought for what was right during this dark time in our history.

Harriet Tubman Day is Sunday to celebrate one of the most famous conductors on the Underground Railroad.

#wisconsinnews #blackhistory #undergroundrailroad ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews @upnorthnews DID YOU KNOW… The Underground Railroad ran through Wisconsin? Between 1842 and 1861, more than 100 freedom seekers found freedom in Canada, thanks to help from Wisconsin residents. Today, there are many sites throughout the state commemorating the people and communities who fought for what was right during this dark time in our history. Harriet Tubman Day is Sunday to celebrate one of the most famous conductors on the Underground Railroad. #wisconsin