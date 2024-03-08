Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: DID YOU KNOW… The Underground Railroad ran through Wisconsin?

By Salina Heller

March 8, 2024

DID YOU KNOW… The Underground Railroad ran through Wisconsin?
Between 1842 and 1861, more than 100 freedom seekers found freedom in Canada, thanks to help from Wisconsin residents.
Today, there are many sites throughout the state commemorating the people and communities who fought for what was right during this dark time in our history.
Harriet Tubman Day is Sunday to celebrate one of the most famous conductors on the Underground Railroad.

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

