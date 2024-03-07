VIDEO: For the first time in Oscars history, a Native American woman is up for “Best Actress.”

For the first time in Oscars history, a Native American woman is up for “Best Actress.”🎬 🏆

Lily Gladstone spoke in the language of the Blackfeet while accepting the Golden Globe for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon” back in January. She said it took a tremendous amount of time perfecting the Indigenous language for use in the film and also said her mother dedicated herself to ensuring the language found its place in classrooms.

Something similar is happening here in Wisconsin: one tribe is working to help students reclaim their culture, starting with their endangered language.

The Ho-Chunk Nation has a partnership with five public school districts in the state—Nekoosa, Tomah, Wisconsin Dells, Baraboo, and Black River Falls—to teach a new generation.

