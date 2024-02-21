VIDEO: Gov.Tony Evers Signs New Legislative District Maps Into Law

Gov.Tony Evers signed new legislative district maps into law, proposed by him and passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. This move is seen as a victory for Democrats in the swing state, where Republicans have long held control. Evers emphasized the need for fair maps that reflect Wisconsin’s purple state status. Democrats, set to gain seats in the state Assembly and Senate, succeeded after a decade-long attempt to challenge Republican-drawn maps, with a pivotal court ruling and support from Justice Janet Protasiewicz. Despite concerns, Evers signed the maps, intending them to take effect before the fall elections, while litigation continues in other states over post-2020 census redistricting. Source/🎥: AP News
@upnorthnews Gov. Tony Evers signed new legislative district maps into law, proposed by him and passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. This move is seen as a victory for Democrats in the swing state, where Republicans have long held control. Evers emphasized the need for fair maps that reflect Wisconsin's purple state status. Democrats, set to gain seats in the state Assembly and Senate, succeeded after a decade-long attempt to challenge Republican-drawn maps, with a pivotal court ruling and support from Justice Janet Protasiewicz. Despite concerns, Evers signed the maps, intending them to take effect before the fall elections, while litigation continues in other states over post-2020 census redistricting. Source/🎥: AP News #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #fairmaps ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
Wisconsin Democrats propose new gun safety measures on campus
A new bill would allow firearms to be banned campus-wide rather than building by building. Saying current rules don’t go far enough to assure safety...
Eric Hovde seeks to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin, but he’ll have to defend past comments on Social Security and Medicare
Baldwin has pushed to strengthen the program, while a potential Republican opponent has talked openly of delaying Americans’ retirement or...
Local News
10 Wisconsin communities to benefit from $250k Thrive Rural Program
Ten rural Wisconsin communities are about to receive significant help from the state to address their most pressing economic development needs. The...
The top 3 hiking trails near La Crosse, Wisconsin
Whether you're a seasoned trailblazer or a weekend wanderer, the natural splendors of Wisconsin are calling. From the leafy, picturesque vistas at...