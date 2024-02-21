VIDEO: Gov.Tony Evers Signs New Legislative District Maps Into Law

Gov.Tony Evers signed new legislative district maps into law, proposed by him and passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. This move is seen as a victory for Democrats in the swing state, where Republicans have long held control. Evers emphasized the need for fair maps that reflect Wisconsin’s purple state status. Democrats, set to gain seats in the state Assembly and Senate, succeeded after a decade-long attempt to challenge Republican-drawn maps, with a pivotal court ruling and support from Justice Janet Protasiewicz. Despite concerns, Evers signed the maps, intending them to take effect before the fall elections, while litigation continues in other states over post-2020 census redistricting. Source/🎥: AP News

#wisconsinnews #fairmaps ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews @upnorthnews Gov. Tony Evers signed new legislative district maps into law, proposed by him and passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. This move is seen as a victory for Democrats in the swing state, where Republicans have long held control. Evers emphasized the need for fair maps that reflect Wisconsin's purple state status. Democrats, set to gain seats in the state Assembly and Senate, succeeded after a decade-long attempt to challenge Republican-drawn maps, with a pivotal court ruling and support from Justice Janet Protasiewicz. Despite concerns, Evers signed the maps, intending them to take effect before the fall elections, while litigation continues in other states over post-2020 census redistricting. Source/🎥: AP News #wisconsin