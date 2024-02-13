Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: What Do You Love About Yourself?

By Salina Heller

February 13, 2024

There’s a lot of value in finding things to love about yourself, and these kindergarteners KNOW it!

@upnorthnews There's a lot of value in finding things to love about yourself, and these kindergarteners KNOW it! 💘 #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsinlife ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This