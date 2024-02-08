VIDEO: How Do Show Someone You Love Them?

There are lots of ways to show someone you love them, but for kindergarteners at Forrest Street Elementary School in Black River Falls, it’s all about ACTIONS! Here are their tips:
@upnorthnews There are lots of ways to show someone you love them, but for kindergarteners at Forrest Street Elementary School in Black River Falls, it's all about ACTIONS! Here are their tips 💖 💖 #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsinlife #wisconsinites ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
The Farm Bill is big, bold, and behind schedule. Here’s how that affects you.
Congress can’t agree on a federal budget and their disagreements could hurt farmers, consumers, global trade, and the environment. Farmers in...
Editorial: Would you prefer a bipartisan deal that increases border security—or no deal and just a lot of talk from now ‘til Election Day?
Trump says the quiet part out loud and US Rep. Derrick Van Orden says he wants no part of a bipartisan deal. [Editor's Note: This editorial was...
Local News
The most romantic restaurants in Western Wisconsin
by Good Info News Wire February 5, 2024 Wisconsin might be known for all things cheese, but there’s nothing cheesy about these romantic date night...
How to celebrate Superb Owl Sunday in Wisconsin (no, it’s not a typo!)
by Ellery Weil, Good Info News Wire February 5, 2024 The middle of February can bring many different things — we've heard the predictions of...