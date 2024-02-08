Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: How Do Show Someone You Love Them?

By Cherita Booker

February 8, 2024

There are lots of ways to show someone you love them, but for kindergarteners at Forrest Street Elementary School in Black River Falls, it’s all about ACTIONS! Here are their tips:

@upnorthnews There are lots of ways to show someone you love them, but for kindergarteners at Forrest Street Elementary School in Black River Falls, it's all about ACTIONS! Here are their tips 💖 💖 #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsinlife #wisconsinites ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Cherita Booker

    Milwaukee native Cherita Booker attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has worked in various roles as a multimedia journalist since 2017. She enjoys photography, dancing, and spending time with friends and family.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This