Get zen at Wisconsin’s best yoga & meditation retreats

If your goal is to get zen in 2024, attending a yoga or meditation retreat should be at the top of your to-do list. Wellness retreats provide an opportunity to unplug and recharge. However, they can also be a great source of information and teach you relaxation tips you can use in your everyday life long after the retreat is over.

There are several wellness retreats taking place throughout Wisconsin this year, and we’ve rounded up the best ones for your consideration. From women-only yoga events to silent meditation retreats, there’s something for everyone and every skill level on this list.

Keep reading to discover the best yoga and meditation retreats taking place in Wisconsin this year.

Where: The Christine Center, W8303 Mann Rd., Willard

When: March 15-17

Photo courtesy of Christine Center via Instagram

Say goodbye to winter and welcome the new season at this spring equinox retreat. During this weekend-long retreat, you’ll participate in breath-centered, slow-flow yoga, meditation, and yoga nidra, as well as group discussions, writing exercises, and reflection.

This all-inclusive retreat is held at The Christine Center, a “sanctuary of stillness and serenity,” and is hosted by yoga and meditation teacher Amie Heeter. The schedule also leaves room for free time and exploration of the picturesque woods and trails surrounding the center.

Some yoga experience is required to take part in this retreat, so if you’re new to the practice, consider one of the other options in this roundup instead.

Tickets start at $534 and include housing, meals (gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options are available), and program fees. Register here.

Where: Shalom House, 1872 Shalom Dr., West Bend

When: March 22-24

Combining Ayurveda and yoga, this women-only, restorative retreat will leave you feeling rejuvenated and recharged. In addition to gentle yoga classes, you’ll also learn about whole foods cooking and Ayurveda-inspired self-care practices. Plant-based meals “lovingly prepared onsite” will keep you properly fueled throughout the weekend. All of this takes place at Shalom House, a serene sanctuary located in the Kettle Moraine Forest.

The cost to attend is $395, which includes plant-based meals and dorm-style accommodations (limited double rooms are available for an additional cost). Register for this event here.

Where: 10437 Docken Dr., Mount Horeb

When: April 6

Photo courtesy of Wisco Womens Retreats via Facebook

If you don’t have time for a full weekend retreat, try this one-day event instead. The Four Elements Nature Retreat is packed with activities such as guided meditation and crafting that explore metaphors associated with fire, Earth, water, and air.

This immersive retreat takes place mostly outdoors and aims to help participants foster a deeper connection with nature and themselves. It is the final session of the Elemental Wellness Series, and it’s recommended you take one of the previous classes first (you can book all sessions and see their respective dates and prices here).

Where: Enlightened Living Center, 125 E. State St., Burlington

When: April 6

Photo courtesy of Enlightened Living Center

Moving Into Silence Day Retreat is another option for those who want to reap the benefits of a retreat but have limited space in their schedule. This silent retreat focuses on quiet reflection and is designed to help reduce stress, improve focus and sleep, and develop a deeper connection to others.

The day begins with a welcome circle and gentle yoga. There are several sitting and walking meditation sessions, a break for an ayurvedic lunch, more yoga, and a closing circle.

The cost for this retreat starts at $108 with the option to add an overnight stay for an additional charge. Sign up here.

Where: Wild Rice Retreat, 84860 Old San Rd., Bayfield

When: April 26-28

Photo courtesy of Healing with Heart

Need a break from daily life? Take time to pause, reflect, and reconnect with your inner joy at Journey to Joy Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat. Hosted at Wild Rice Retreat by yoga teacher and psychotherapist Nicole Lovald, this weekend escape includes guided practices that incorporate yoga, mindfulness, gratitude, positive psychology, and creativity.

Other activities include a meet and greet happy hour, mood board creation, and scheduled free time during which you can hike, use the sauna, explore the beautiful brownstone cliffs overlooking Lake Superior, or rest however you choose. If you’re looking for an upscale getaway with luxury accommodations, this retreat might be the one for you.

Tickets start at $1,250 and increase based on your lodging choice. Secure your spot here.

Where: Wild Rice Retreat, 84860 Old San Rd., Bayfield

When: July 18-21

Photo courtesy of Wild RIce Retreat

If the dates for Wild Rice Retreat’s Journey to Joy event don’t work with your schedule, consider Radiate + Glow: Move Manifest Meditate instead. This summertime retreat features yoga and movement, guided manifestation sessions, meditation, breathwork, and mindfulness practices. To enhance your experience, live music and sound healing sessions will also be offered. The weekend will close with a Capricorn Full Moon Celebration to “further ignite your inner glow.”

Ticket prices start at $1,999 and include farm-to-table meals, luxurious accommodations, program activities, and access to many of the resort’s amenities. Book your spot here.

Where: Birch Trail Resort, 8820 W. Squaw Lake Rd., Lac Du Flambeau

When: September 12-15

Connect with nature and nourish your mind, body, and soul at this women-only retreat at Birch Trail Resort in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. At this weekend retreat, well-known practitioners from across the Midwest aim to help participants reclaim their mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. Activities include restorative and gentle yoga, meditation, neurosculpting®, sound baths, and nature walks.

Come nighttime, get cozy in your lakeside cabin, and reflect on the day’s sessions and activities. You’ll also have free time throughout the retreat to take advantage of the resort’s amenities, which include canoes, paddle boards, bikes, a sandy beach, and, of course, the lake.

Nourish Mind|Body Retreat takes place September 12-15. Tickets can be purchased here for $350 plus the cost of your cabin rental.

Where: Pine Lake Retreat Center, W8301 County Rd. M, Westfield

When: October 9-12

Unlike the other retreats in this roundup, this event is not teacher-led. Instead, participants support one another during their meditation practice. This community retreat is suitable for all levels and features alternating periods of walking and sitting. It’s held mostly in silence, though there will be time for group discussions and questions.

Pine Lake Retreat Center is located on 400 acres with plenty of walking trails and is surrounded by farms and rolling hills.

More details will be released closer to the retreat date, so be sure to check the event website for updates.

Where: Adamah Retreat Center, 4681 Co. Rd. ZZ, Dodgeville

When: November 1-3

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Reiki

Escape to Adamah Retreat Center, located on more than 548 acres on the border of Governor Dodge State Park, for a weekend of wellness and empowerment. Hosted by Kathy Milanowski, a manifestation expert and specialist in “energy modalities, psychic abilities, crystal gridworks and sound healing,” this three-day retreat features a variety of activities and workshops that promote self-empowerment. Sound healing, forest bathing, stargazing, and holistic crafting are just a few of the highlights to look forward to.

All-inclusive and day passes are available. Register here.

Where: Mind Shift Wellness Bed & Breakfast, W326N6611 Sylvian Drive, Hartland

Photo courtesy of <a href=httpswwwfacebookcommindshiftyogaretreat tn = UCF>Mind Shift Wellness Bed Breakfast<a> via Facebook

If you’re looking for a retreat with flexible dates, Wings of Serenity Wellness and Yoga Retreat should be on your radar. Hosted at Mind Shift Wellness Bed & Breakfast, this is a recurring retreat that can be booked almost any week of the year.

Each day, there are two hours each of hatha yoga practice, yoga wisdom (lectures), and fire meditation. You can also hike on picturesque trails surrounding the bed and breakfast, explore the nearby small towns, or participate in various water activities on the lake.

All skill levels are welcome. Packages start at $910. See available dates and reserve your spot here.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.