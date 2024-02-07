How to celebrate Superb Owl Sunday in Wisconsin (no, it’s not a typo!)

The middle of February can bring many different things — we’ve heard the predictions of Punxsutawney Phil and are preparing for spring, even as we wonder who our Valentine will be. Many Wisconsinites have been following major-league football playoffs, and counting the days until that second Sunday in February when all of America will be united. Well … except for those who aren’t as interested in football as they are in a magnificent bird of prey.

Wait a minute, a magnificent bird of prey? Yes, because the second Sunday in February means it’s time for the Superb Owl!

For those who haven’t “heard about the bird,” the Superb Owl is a new Superbowl Sunday trend. It started with a common internet typo in the late aughts and early 2010s, and continued with jokes, memes, and more, eventually spreading across the country — and even around the world, as breweries from the Netherlands to New Zealand have produced “Superb Owl” beers.

Some Superb Owl events can be enjoyed wherever you are — like checking out r/SuperbOwl’s online festivities with the best owl pictures the internet can offer. However, there are also local Superb Owl events all over the country, including ways to get in on the fun here in Wisconsin!

Here are a few ways to enjoy Superb Owl Sunday in the Badger State:

Attend (or Host!) a “Superb Owl” Party

At Brewed Omen in Hartford, Wisconsinites are preparing for a Superb Owl evening full of food, friends, and … football? That’s right — they’re combining their Superb Owl event with the big game held on the same day — funny coincidence, huh?

For a thematic spot for a Superb Owl gathering, consider making the journey to the Ruby Owl Tap Room in Oshkosh — a sports bar that combines “game day” with good beer, good food, and a superb logo — or see why The Night Owl has been an Evansville favorite for 40 years. Alternatively, you can celebrate the Superb Owl with a taste of history at Lake Geneva’s Owl Tavern, where you can enjoy drinks and barbecue in a spot Wisconsinites have been hooting for since 1908.

If you’d rather celebrate the Superb Owl at home, you can always throw your own Superb Owl party!

Wisconsinites know that the state’s long-famous traditions of beer-brewing and cheese-making mean that local treats are perfect for a party. And in the case of a Superb Owl party, you can expect the menu to fit the theme — whether you’re serving up Wisconsin-made Owl’s Nest Cheese Spread in one of its signature flavors (perhaps alongside this veggie tray?), or pouring a glass of Wisconsin-brewed Owl’s Brew Radler: The Blondie Wheat Beer. Now that’s something to “give a hoot” about!

Meet Wisconsin’s Own Superb Owls

With its lush natural landscapes including lakes, rivers, and forests, it’s no wonder that Wisconsin is home to some interesting wildlife — including eleven different species of owls. And what better way to celebrate Superb Owl Sunday in Wisconsin than by learning about (and maybe even coming face-to-face with) some of the state’s very own owls.

Badgerland Birding is an organization started to introduce Wisconsinites to the amazing birds that you can see in their own state. Although they’ve now expanded into teaching people about bird species across the nation, Wisconsin is still where they call home — and they know their stuff when it comes to the Badger State’s owls! Check out their guide to Wisconsin owls, learn tips about birding across the state, and consider taking one of their Wisconsin bird tours, which are available to book online.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.