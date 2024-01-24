Who says fitness isn’t fun? 5 weird Wisconsin workouts

Who says breaking a sweat can’t be sweet? Consider shaking up your fitness routine with a new activity! From bungees to burpees–these five classes are guaranteed fun.

Indoor Ice Skating

Pettit National Ice Center, Milwaukee

The Pettit Center offers skating classes in both figure and speed skating, as well as hockey skills in six-week sessions throughout the year. Classes are grouped by age and skating ability and are open to kids and adults.

Bungee Workout

Swoop, West Allis

The only studio of its kind in Wisconsin, Swoop’s bungee classes are a full body workout–incorporating cardio, resistance training, and muscle toning. Beginners start with a one-hour course to get comfortable with the equipment, before learning more advanced moves and adding weights.

Pole Fitness

Miss Pole, Kenosha, Brookfield, & Madison

A complete strength and cardio workout, Miss Pole’s 55-minute classes teach pole fundamentals, simple spins, and easy choreography. A great way to start is with the six-week Intro to Pole Series, which focuses on developing upper-body strength and flexibility.

Curling

Wisconsin curling clubs, Various Locations

While it looks less taxing than other winter spots, curling requires a surprising among of balance, flexibility, and overall coordination. The centuries-old spot is soaring in popularity, and Wisconsin is home to more than 40 curling clubs; many offer Learn to Curl events, as well as recreational and competitive leagues.

Fencing

Wisconsin Historical Fencing Association, Appleton

Learn the historical martial art from professionally trained instructors at Appleton WHFA (Wisconsin Historical Fencing Association.) Beginners will focus on striking and defending with the medieval longsword, while experienced fencers can take specialized courses in the rapier, sabre, sword, dagger, and more. (Don’t worry; training swords are blunt, so you won’t get hurt!)

