VIDEO: Dr. Tani Malhotra Explains the Dangerous Consequences of Abortion Bans

Abortion bans don’t just impact women seeking abortions — they can have dangerous consequences for pregnant women suffering from medical complications. Watch as Dr. Tani Malhotra explains. Malhotra spoke at event at the White House on Monday to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the new, right-wing Court in 2022.
Politics
Wisconsin state superintendent: students should have the ‘freedom to read’
Dr. Jill Underly, Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction, joined UpNorthNews Radio’s Pat Kreitlow earlier this month to discuss the...
State Supreme Court receives seven proposals for new legislative maps
Each provides more competition than the currently gerrymandered maps for Assembly and Senate districts, but the justices could also choose “none of...
Local News
Milwaukee’s newest hotel is already winning awards
Located in the heart of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is a hotel that’s not just a place to rest your head, but an experience that’s as vibrant as the city...
This Badger alum opened a school halfway around the world
We hear a lot of complaints about Wisconsin schools, students, and the challenges they face, but this story should help put into perspective just...