VIDEO: Dr. Tani Malhotra Explains the Dangerous Consequences of Abortion Bans

Abortion bans don’t just impact women seeking abortions — they can have dangerous consequences for pregnant women suffering from medical complications. Watch as Dr. Tani Malhotra explains. Malhotra spoke at event at the White House on Monday to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the new, right-wing Court in 2022.

