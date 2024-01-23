Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris Speaks in Waukesha Co. About Women’s Healthcare Rights

By UpNorthNews Staff

January 23, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her 5th appearances in Wisconsin since taking office, using this visit to begin a national tour about defending and restoring women’s abortion rights. Harris said government should not control women’s bodies as they make consequential decisions about their health and their family. Wisconsin is getting plenty of attention from President Joe Biden’s administration this week, with the White House announcing Monday that the president will be in Superior on Thursday to talk about infrastructure. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will also travel to Milwaukee on Friday to talk up the administration’s job creation record.

@upnorthnews Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her 5th appearances in Wisconsin since taking office, using this visit to begin a national tour about defending and restoring women’s abortion rights. Harris said government should not control women’s bodies as they make consequential decisions about their health and their family. Wisconsin is getting plenty of attention from President Joe Biden’s administration this week, with the White House announcing Monday that the president will be in Superior on Thursday to talk about infrastructure. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will also travel to Milwaukee on Friday to talk up the administration’s job creation record. #roevwade #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #reproductivefreedom #reproductiverights ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This