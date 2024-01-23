VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris Speaks in Waukesha Co. About Women’s Healthcare Rights

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her 5th appearances in Wisconsin since taking office, using this visit to begin a national tour about defending and restoring women’s abortion rights. Harris said government should not control women’s bodies as they make consequential decisions about their health and their family. Wisconsin is getting plenty of attention from President Joe Biden’s administration this week, with the White House announcing Monday that the president will be in Superior on Thursday to talk about infrastructure. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will also travel to Milwaukee on Friday to talk up the administration’s job creation record.
Politics
Wisconsin state superintendent: students should have the ‘freedom to read’
Dr. Jill Underly, Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction, joined UpNorthNews Radio’s Pat Kreitlow earlier this month to discuss the...
State Supreme Court receives seven proposals for new legislative maps
Each provides more competition than the currently gerrymandered maps for Assembly and Senate districts, but the justices could also choose “none of...
Local News
Milwaukee’s newest hotel is already winning awards
Located in the heart of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is a hotel that’s not just a place to rest your head, but an experience that’s as vibrant as the city...
This Badger alum opened a school halfway around the world
We hear a lot of complaints about Wisconsin schools, students, and the challenges they face, but this story should help put into perspective just...